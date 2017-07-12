EtQ Interviewed at the Environmental Leader Conference

EtQ is pleased to announce its attendance at the Environmental Leader Conference in Denver, CO earlier this June.

The Environmental Leader Conference unites a group of multidisciplinary, forward-thinking executives to share diverse perspectives and approaches to improving processes and managing resources.

EtQ’s EHS Director of Sales, Doug Hatler, was interviewed by Tim Hermes, a publisher of Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today, on the latest developments in integrated management approaches.

“We’re on the cusp of technology, around the convergence of bringing people, processes and technology together around the framework for an integrated management system for ISO 9000, 14000 and soon to be 45000, which are essentially quality, health safety and environment,” states Hatler. He goes on to say that EtQ is enabling companies to reduce risk, manage compliance and improve business performance. “Over the last 20-30 years people have been spending 90% of time capturing data and 10% making decisions, we want to flip that to ensure better and more accurate decisions.”

EtQ offers a robust HSEQ and Sustainability Suite to engage the workforce in daily activities, while providing executive visibility into compliance, risk and sustainability performance across the entire organization.

For more information on EtQ and the HSEQ and sustainability suite, visit us on the Web at http://www.etq.com.

About Environmental Leader Conference 2017

The Environmental Leader Conference 2017 is designed to help participants improve operations and stay current on the latest advances while also covering future challenges. The conference features case studies, strategies and tactics from organizations that have had success in delivering results that matter.

About EtQ

EtQ is the leading Quality, EHS, Operational Risk and Compliance management software provider for identifying, mitigating and preventing high-risk events through integration, automation and collaboration. At the core of EtQ’s framework is a compliance management platform that enables organizations to implement best in class compliance processes configured to meet their existing processes, create new compliance processes and automate and control their compliance ecosystem. EtQ’s product lineup includes Traqpath™ for individual compliance users, Verse Solutions™ for small to medium sized businesses and Reliance™ for enterprise organizations. EtQ was founded in 1992 and has main offices located in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more about EtQ and its various product offerings, visit http://www.etq.com or blog.etq.com.