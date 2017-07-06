E-Commerce Fuels Triple-Digit Growth of Product Sampling

Leading brands and retailers are turning to sampling as the most cost-effective way to break through the clutter and engage with customers who don’t frequent brick-and-mortar stores. - Doug Guyer, BrandShare President and CEO

The explosive growth of e-commerce has contributed to a projected triple-digit spike in product sampling, according to BrandShare®, the world's first and largest e-commerce media and sampling network.

BrandShare expects its e-commerce sampling, which promotes hundreds of top brands, to increase 366% from 2013 to 2017. Brand spending on product sampling is expected to rise 5% this year, reaching $34.12 billion. By 2020, that number is expected to rise at a 4.6% CAGR to $40.69 billion.

As the latest indication of the e-commerce sampling trend, rapidly-growing online retailer Jet.com has selected BrandShare as its exclusive sampling provider to deliver 300,000 premium product samples and exclusive offers each month inside e-commerce packages. The relationship extends BrandShare’s three-year-old partnership with Jet parent Walmart, whose e-commerce business has expanded to 4 million sample packages a month.

Jet joins BrandShare’s proprietary E-Commerce Media Network, through which more than 760 retailers have distributed over 2.2 billion targeted, brand loyalty-building experiences to buyers in 42 lifestyle and psychographic categories since BrandShare was founded in 1984.

“Leading brands and retailers are turning to sampling as the most cost-effective way to break through the clutter and engage with customers who don’t frequent brick-and-mortar stores,” said BrandShare President and CEO Doug Guyer. “Our e-commerce sampling channels provide unmatched ROI for brands since value-added samples are pinpointed to specific customer interests, delightfully surprising them in the comfort of their homes. As television advertising declines and more consumers block online ads, sampling has become the best route to buyers’ hearts.”

A Sampling Effectiveness Advisors report found that when asked to evaluate the influence of eight major marketing tactics on their purchase decisions, 73% of consumers said product sampling would induce them to buy a new product, while only 19% said a TV ad would do so. The other six tactics ranked even lower than TV.

Hundreds of the world’s largest packaged goods companies are BrandShare clients. They include Johnson & Johnson (which benefited from BrandShare’s first in-box sampling campaign), L’Oreal, Garnier, Unilever, Quaker, PepsiCo, Mars, Mondelez, Procter & Gamble, Colgate, Chattem, Kao Brands, Clorox, Coty, Beiersdorf, Ocean Spray, Galderma, Pfizer, Campbell’s, General Mills, Starbucks and Nestle. (Please see a longer list here.)

BrandShare works with its diverse retail partners to reach a total of 74.8 million e-commerce buyers every month. In addition to Walmart and Jet, these partners include Bed, Bath & Beyond, HSN, QVC, JustFab, Fabletics, Kohl’s, Lord & Taylor, Backcountry, Rue La La, Gilt and Zulily, among many others.

About BrandShare®

BrandShare®, the world’s first and largest e-commerce media and sampling network, delivers an integrated solution for national brands seeking to share their brand sample, premium, digital content, offer, literature or invitation-to-try with target consumers at the key point of usage – their home. Using its proprietary E-commerce Media Network, BrandShare tucks brand experiences in boxes that contain the merchandise shoppers ordered from one of BrandShare’s 760-plus e-commerce retail partners. Visit BrandShare at http://www.brandshare.us/.

BrandShare also helps brands engage with customers through sampling programs involving subscriptions and in-store incentives. For example, BrandShare is Walmart’s partner in the creative development, procurement and fulfillment of the subscription-based Walmart Beauty Box and Baby Boxes, as well as Walmart’s Online Grocery Welcome Bag. Through loyalty-sampling programs, BrandShare provides a free Caregiver Box and a Tastes & Tips Sample Bag to Sam’s Club members in-store and direct to home.