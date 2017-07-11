City of Walled Lake joins the MITN Purchasing Group

City of Walled Lake joins MITN Purchasing Group Because we aren’t the only agency posting and distributing bids, the MITN Purchasing Group provides City of Walled Lake more vendor competition, which we hope will help cut costs.

City of Walled Lake has officially joined the MITN Purchasing Group, one of BidNet’s regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Michigan easy online access to its upcoming solicitations. City of Walled Lake invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn.

The regional MITN Purchasing Group connects local governments with vendors looking to do business with public agencies. On the MITN Purchasing Group, vendors seeking business with 176 participating agencies can register online to gain access to a single point of entry for opportunities throughout Michigan. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the MITN Purchasing Group, City of Walled Lake ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda. The vendors self-register and ensure their contact information is up to date.

“Because we aren’t the only agency posting and distributing bids, the MITN Purchasing Group provides City of Walled Lake more vendor competition, which we hope will help cut costs”, said Colleen Coogan, Finance Director of City of Walled Lake when asked why their department decided to join the MITN Purchasing Group. “We also like that it can help our current vendors expand their business opportunities.”

City of Walled Lake invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 175 other public agencies participating on the MITN Purchasing Group. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About City of Walled Lake:

City of Walled Lake is an Oakland County Main street community, the beautiful City of Walled Lake is approximately 14 miles southwest of Pontiac and twenty miles northeast of Ann Arbor. Walled Lake is home to over 7,000 residents and is noted for its bustling community enveloped by a country atmosphere. City of Walled Lake is a community that takes pride in its heritage and history.

About MITN Purchasing Group:

MITN Purchasing Group is a part of BidNet’s regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies. With years of input from Procurement Professionals, BidNet specifically developed the bid system to fill the need for a robust bid and supplier management solution for local government agencies. BidNet runs regional purchasing groups throughout the country used by nearly 1,100 local government agencies. To learn more about the features and modules available to government agencies, please visit http://www.SourceSuite.com