Sump Pumps Direct Reveals Top Sump Pumps of 2017

Sump Pumps Direct revealed their popular lists of Best Sump Pumps of 2017.

The site, SumpPumpsDirect.com currently lists over 540 sump pump models and publishes more than 4,000 pump reviews from actual customers.

A proprietary algorithm used by Sump Pumps Direct generates accurate letter grades for all of the sump pumps on the site. It provides online shoppers with a real-time analysis through comprehensive lists of the highest-rated sump pumps on the market today.

“There’s so much noise out there regarding which sump pump to purchase,” said James Owiecki, expert at Sump Pumps Direct. “Our site cuts through the clutter. We give you the top sump pumps in every category so you don’t have to worry about doing exhaustive research on your own.”

According to Owiecki, Sump Pumps Direct's lists are the best source for current 2017 pump rankings for three specific reasons:

1. Three "Best of" Lists for Each Category

People have different ideas about what it means to be considered "the best." SumpPumpsDirect.com publishes three separate lists for each type of sump pump. Site visitors can sort sump pumps according to how well a product sells (best-selling), how well consumers review a product (top-rated), or models that experts recommend based on testing and consistent customer feedback.

Because shoppers' needs are so unique, SumpPumpsDirect.com didn't want to create just one list. The company put together separate lists for each style of sump pump, ranging from primary sump pumps to combination primary and backup sump pumps. Plus, they offer rankings on grinder pumps and sewage pumps.

2. Real-Time Updates

Most "best-seller" lists on the Internet are updated only once a year at most, showcasing sump pumps that have since been discontinued. Sump Pumps Direct's lists, however, are updated in real time, so customers will always see a current list of what's popular in 2017.

“Some of the lists you see on other sites on the internet have been there forever," Owiecki continued. “Our site updates content daily. If you want to change the rating of a product, all of you have to do is submit your own review and it updates the letter grade in real time.”

3. Free Access

SumpPumpsDirect.com doesn't require shoppers to sign-up for a subscription or a membership. The company's goal is simply to educate shoppers with free information to help them choose the right pump.

“All of the information is in front of you, on one site,” Owiecki said, “We want to help you get the sump pump that’s right for you, regardless of its manufacturer. With our lists you should have all of the information you need to make an informed decision.”