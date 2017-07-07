Rathje & Woodward, LLC, Attorneys Receive Awards for 2017

Rathje & Woodward, LLC, congratulates attorneys Timothy D. Elliott and Emily A. Shupe for being recognized as top-rated attorneys by Super Lawyers for 2017.

The law firm of Rathje & Woodward, LLC, congratulates attorneys Timothy D. Elliott and Emily A. Shupe for being recognized as top-rated attorneys by Super Lawyers for 2017. Super Lawyers is a lawyer rating service that names “Super Lawyers” and “Rising Stars” annually, based on peer evaluations and independent research. Among all the attorneys that are considered each year, only five percent are designated Super Lawyers, and only 2.5 percent are designated Rising Stars.



Attorney Timothy D. Elliott was selected as a Super Lawyer for the fifth-consecutive year. Based out of Rathje & Woodward’s Wheaton, Illinois, office, Elliott focuses on general litigation and appellate law. He has worked at Rathje & Woodward since 2005 and was named one of Super Lawyer’s Rising Stars from 2008 to 2011.



Attorney Emily A. Shupe was named a Rising Star for the fourth-consecutive year. The Rising Star designation is available to attorneys who are 40 years and younger or have been practicing for 10 years or less. Shupe has been with Rathje & Woodward since 2006 and is also based out of the Wheaton office. She concentrates on commercial litigation, employment law and insurance disputes.



Six additional attorneys at Rathje & Woodward have been selected as 2017 Leading Lawyers: R. Terence Kalina, Tracy D. Kasson, Mark J. McAndrew, Reese J. Peck, Scott E. Pointner and John S. Worthen. Leading Lawyers, a division of the Law Bulletin Publishing Company, evaluates thousands of attorneys from each state to determine who are the best in their areas of practice. Less than five percent of lawyers in each state are named Leading Lawyers.



About Rathje & Woodward, LLC:



Rathje & Woodward, LLC is a full-service law firm with clients in the Midwest and across the U.S. The firm practices multiple areas of law, including business formation and transactions, real estate, litigation, employment law, community associations and insurance law. To learn more about Rathje & Woodward, LLC, visit http://www.rathjewoodward.com or call their Illinois location at 630-668-8500 or their Wisconsin office at 608-960-7430.