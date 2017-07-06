Cloud-Based Property Management Software Perfect if an onsite manager or property manager needs to notify all residents of exterior maintenance, new parking guidelines, or an amenity closure

Contemporary Information Corporation™ (CIC™), the nation’s leading provider of resident and employment screening since 1986, has revealed another feature within their cloud-based property management software, CICTotal Manager™. Alongside features like their automated billing capabilities and maintenance request system, the U.S. based firm has unveiled new information about their mass resident text messaging system.

Perfect if an onsite manager or property manager needs to notify all residents of exterior maintenance, new parking guidelines, or an amenity closure, the mass resident text messaging system is available within the CICTotal Manager™ dashboard, both on a desktop or a mobile device. As the texting feature draws from the mobile phone numbers on each resident file, this included feature motivates staff members to make sure tenant files are complete and updated. The company advises that transitioning and current CICTotal Manager™ properties should periodically request their residents to update their file with information like mobile phone numbers and emergency contact information.

Alongside their mass resident text messaging system, the subscription-based property management software provides additional capabilities like online rental payments with automated billing, tenant portals, and maintenance requests. The software’s cloud-based platform makes it easy to access property information on the go, and each staff member’s accessibility can be tailored through user permissions. With the company’s award-winning technical support and U.S. based staff, CIC™ promises to boost user’s productivity and efficiency through their all-inclusive property management software.

A CICTotal Manager™ subscription is only $1 per unit per month (200 unit minimum) and is integrated with Contemporary Information Corporation’s (CIC™) award winning tenant screening at a discounted rate of $14.95 per applicant. The company is also offering a no cost 30-day trial with zero setup fees for a limited time.

Schedule a demo now by visiting http://www.cictotal.com or call 800-288-4757 opt. 2.