investFeed, a leading community platform for financial investing and social networking, has announced their whitepaper detailing plans to transition to Blockchain cryptocurrencies, assets and projects. This would be the world's first, next-generation cryptocurrency social network, providing social feeds, streaming market data, technical analysis, sentiment analysis, multi-asset type wallet integration and integration with a growing number of cryptocurrency exchanges.

While many startups have been taking advantage of ICO opportunities for funding, investFeed is an established social investing platform based in New York. CEO Ronald Chernesky and CTO Andrew Freedman were inspired tap into the crypto market when they noticed the amount of emerging digital tokens was growing exponentially. Chernesky mentioned on his Medium post that users have consistently requested support for digital currencies. investFeed 2.0 is not only in direct response to their users, but this also fits their “for the community, by the community” mission.

investFeed’s whitepaper details their cryptographic token called FEED Tokens, which will be used to incentivize users to generate quality content. This social media model ensures that relevant and interesting content will be found on investFeed, as users can earn FEED Tokens for these contributions. In return, users can purchase premium content from other members using these same tokens. Content creators looking to grow their audience may also promote, or “Boost” their content by posting a sponsored link or video to attract paying customers using FEED Tokens as well.

The new platform being developed will have 7 components: social networking capabilities, live-streaming feeds and channels for cryptocurrencies and projects, cryptocurrency market data and charting, trending assets and watchlist signals, wallet and exchange integration, marketplace capabilities via their FEED Token, and advanced trader tools, such as advanced portfolio analysis and backtesting capabilities.

