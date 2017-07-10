St. Charles Attorney Bill Bochte Kane County Business and Commercial Litigation Law Firm Announces Latest Awards, Honors and Recognition

The family law, business law, and commercial litigation firm of Bochte, Kuzniar & Navigato, P.C., is pleased to announce that Managing Partner William F. Bochte recently received a rating of “10” from the industry online directory, AVVO. This achievement is the result of ratings and reviews provided by clients and peers with knowledge of Mr. Bochte’s work.

AVVO, a highly-regarded online directory, provides a thorough listing as well as in-depth ratings and reviews of attorneys in each state, practicing in 120 areas of law. A rating of “10” is a highly sought-after benchmark, indicating thoroughness of practice and professionalism by those who earn the score.

“This achievement comes with a great deal of satisfaction,” Mr. Bochte stated. “It confirms that the work we do on behalf of our clients is looked upon favorably by our peers as well as the clients. I am honored by their confidence.”

Additionally, all three partners are designated as “Distinguished Lawyers,” on the Martindale-Hubbard Legal Directory. This important distinction indicates that Mr. Bochte, along with Mr. Theodore L. Kuzniar and Mr. Michael T. Navigato are considered by their peers to have attained high professional achievement, and practice their profession to high ethical standards.

Furthermore, it was announced recently that Mr. Bochte received an award for Excellence in Pro Bono Service by the United States District Court in conjunction with the Chicago Chapter of the Federal Bar Association. The award was conferred at the Eighteenth Annual Excellence in Pro Bono and Public Interest Service Award Ceremony. He received the honor in recognition of his service to pro bono clients, providing top-notch legal representation to all members of the community, specifically his stellar work on behalf of inmates at Early Access Hearings.

William F. Bochte is a graduate of The John Marshall School of Law and was admitted to the bar in 1969. As Managing Partner, he focuses his practice on matters involving real estate, business law, and commercial litigation, as well as personal injury and criminal defense cases. He also served his peers through an Illinois Supreme Court appointment to the Illinois Board of Admissions to the Bar, as both a member and chairman of the Character and Fitness Committee for the Second Judicial District.

Theodore L. Kuzniar earned his law degree from DePaul University in 1974, and was admitted to the bar that same year. He concentrates his practice in the areas of Family Law and Divorce, Medical Malpractice Litigation, Civil Litigation and Residential Real Estate Law. Mr. Kuzniar served as President of the Board of Admissions to the Bar in Illinois from 2011 to 2013.

Michael T. Navigato received a law degree with distinction from the Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law and was admitted to the bar in Illinois in 1993. His focus is on matters of Civil Litigation, Commercial and Residential Real Estate, Divorce, Family Law and Criminal Defense. The Illinois Supreme Court appointed him to the Committee on Character and Fitness for the Second Judicial Circuit in 2013.

About Bochte, Kuzniar & Navigato, P.C.:

Bochte, Kuzniar & Navigato, P.C. is a Kane County law firm located in Saint Charles, Illinois. This experienced and knowledgeable team of attorneys represent clients in matters related to family law and divorce, as well as real estate, business law, personal injury, and criminal defense. Call the Bochte, Kuzniar & Navigato, P.C. offices at 630-377-7770 to schedule an initial consultation or visit http://www.bknlaw.com for more information.