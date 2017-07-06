Therachat, a smart journaling tool for therapists and their clients, today announced its participation at the 24th Annual OCD Conference at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco, July 7-9.

The OCD Conference is the only national event focused solely on obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and related disorders.The event brings together mental health professionals, individuals with OCD and their loved ones, with the goal of updating attendees about the latest treatments, research and practice in OCD and related disorders. The conference provides the perfect setting to showcase Therachat’s industry-defining smart journaling technology and capabilities.

Therachat offers a HIPAA-compliant platform designed to augment therapy sessions. For therapists, Therachat’s dashboard offers real-time insights and analysis to inform in-person sessions and keep clients engaged in-between visits. Newly released features include an analytics dashboard, direct messaging, customizable activities and easy to access, advanced insights. For mobile app users, Therachat provides smart journaling and emotion tracking, which leverages AI technology, with customizable chatbot personalities and live textual analysis.

WHAT: OCD Conference attendees will be able to see in-person demos of Therachat’s platform and how it benefits both therapists and their clients as well as consumers who are coping with OCD without a therapist.

WHEN: July 7-9, 2017

WHERE: Therachat Booth, No. 15, 24th Annual OCD Conference

Therachat is available for free download on iOS here and Android here.

Additional Resources

Website

Blog

State of Anxiety Survey and InfographicLinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

About Therachat

Therachat is a HIPAA-compliant smart journaling tool that keeps clients engaged in-between therapy sessions. Therachat’s mobile app for therapy clients and users without a therapist is powered by AI technology that helps to cope with anxiety. Its web-based dashboard provides therapists with real-time insights to improve therapy outcomes. Headquartered in San Francisco, Therachat is available nationwide through its web and mobile applications. For additional information, visit https://therachat.io.