“Return of the Absorber” – “Live Long and Prosper”

Industry leaders acknowledge the benefits of absorption chillers in CoGeneration systems and Natural Gas Cooling for HVAC. With natural gas pricing low for the foreseeable future, and electric rates on the rise, CoGeneration and Natural Gas Cooling have compelling return on investment.

So, why do absorption chillers represent such a small market in the USA, when worldwide, absorption chillers represent a much larger application base, with well over 60,000 installations?

Shuangliang Eco-Energy, a world leader in the absorption chiller market since 1985, has many patented and unique features which solve the problems associated with previous absorption chiller designs.

ENRGISTX and Shuangliang Eco-Energy provide enhancements for the USA market, which add to these existing design features, extending reliability, system life, and lowering operating costs over alternative absorption or electric chillers solutions.

Shuangliang Eco-Energy has long been recognized for these quality design benefits, with installations of over 25,000 absorption chillers in more than 100 countries.

Not only have end users recognized these benefits, companies such Johnson Controls, York and TRANE have sold Shuangliang Eco-Energy under their brand internationally through OEM agreements, for over 20 years.

Historic Issues with Absorption Chiller Designs

Plants managers previous experience with absorption chillers remember these problems:



Higher frequency of tube failures (this is a symptom, not the disease)

Crystallization

Complexity of service

Lack of trained technicians

Service controlled and limited by the manufacturer

Causes of Tube Failure

For refrigerant and solution distribution, Shuangliang Eco-Energy utilizes a Two Pump

design with 316 Stainless Steel Dripping Plates vs. a Three Pump and Spray Nozzle structure in competitive designs. The Dripping Plate design results in more even distribution of refrigerant leading to higher chiller efficiencies. In addition, Spray Nozzles are subject to erosion and clogging, resulting in uneven solution and refrigerant distribution and tube erosion due to concentrated spray areas. This problem is eliminated due to this unique Dripping Plate technology.

The other major reason for tube failure is the quality of condenser water. This is the responsibility of the operators. However, Shuangliang uses 316 Stainless Steel for the absorber and condenser water tubes, which outperforms copper and it’s compounds.

Crystallization

Shuangliang Eco-Energy utilizes a Serial Solution Flow Design vs. Parallel Solution Flow. This provides improved control over solution flow rate and concentration of the LiBr solution, reducing risk of crystallization. This Serial Flow design enables the chiller to be custom designed and fitted for the specific application where varying parameters can be taken into consideration. These include heat source temperature and pressure drops, chilled water and cooling water temperature variations.

Shuangliang Eco-Energy has a unique approach to minimizing crystallization. Shuangliang manufacturers its own LiBr solution, controlling the solution characteristics. This allows for tighter control of the anti-crystallization Programmable Logic Control (PLC) Real Time process, and improved reliability.

Shuangliang Eco-Energy chillers utilize an automated Real Time Safety Design control system, preventing crystallization in all but rare cases. In the rare case of crystallization, there is an automated de-crystallization process that delivers warming solution to the crystallized tubes, returning the system to normal operation. Shuangliang Eco-Energy Real Time dynamic trend analysis shows the operating point of the chiller relative to the crystallization point at all operational conditions, and will automatically adjust the chiller operation to avoid crystallization.

Shuangliang Eco-Energy utilizes a Shell-Tube Heat Exchanger (STHE) in the absorption section vs. Plate Heat Exchangers (PHE) used in competitive designs. Although a PHE has higher heat transfer efficiency, the LiBr solution will lose more heat in the PHE when the temperature of the LiBr becomes low and the concentration high, and the LiBr will more easily Crystallize, clogging the tubes, as the gap between plates is narrow. If crystallization occurs in a PHE, it is very difficult to de-crystallize. Whereas, with the STHE design, there is a lower probability of crystallization, and de-crystallization is straight forward, easily accessible on the outside of the chiller, by just heating the STHE.

By using a unique absorber-evaporator-absorber structure, the vapor generated in the evaporator can be absorbed more sufficiently, which leads to higher chiller COP, and only a small area of insulation is needed for the Evaporator, as most of its area is surrounded by the absorber.

Shuangliang Eco-Energy utilizes a Vertical High Pressure Generator Water Tube Design –Shorter vertical arranged tubes and tube welding points surrounded by solution results in lower thermal expansion on the tube welding points, thus decreasing the probability of leakage. In addition, the whole tube chamber is surrounded by solution, so thermal efficiency is higher and there is no need for insulation of the chamber. This vertical design also enables a lower flue gas pressure drop through the unit, contributing to a higher electrical efficiency for most turbine and reciprocating generators.

Shuangliang Eco-Energy is the only manufacturer which tests the complete chiller unit for Helium leakage in a hard covered helium vacuum detection process. In addition, the leakage tests to four orders of magnitude lower pressure than the nearest competitor’s component leakage tests. Leakage rate limit of <1 x 10-10 m3 pa/s . This level of testing enables longer system life. Shuangliang Eco-Energy, manufacturing chillers for over 30 years, has many units in operation beyond 20 years.

Fabrication and Quality Manufacturing



Superior metallurgy: 316 Stainless Steel Water and Absorber Tubes, Drip Plates and Eliminators; Carbon Steel High Pressure Generator; Stainless Steel Low Pressure Generator

Drip Plate liquid distribution with stainless steel filtration, no erosion

Advanced manufacturing processes

3-dimensional pipe bending, minimizing weld points

CNC/Plasma cutting, automatic and semi-automatic welding

Lithium Bromide manufactured by Shuangliang

Double sealed mechanical valves, hermetic solution and refrigerant pumps

Operational Quality



Split Absorber: higher cooling capacity, lower $/ton

Variable Frequency Drive for superior part load performance

Marine style water boxes, with hinges and flanges connections

Automatic Anti-Crystallization and De-Crystallization real time controls

Complexity of service - Lack of trained technicians - Service controlled by the manufacturer

ENRGISTX, the USA distributor for Shuangliang Eco-Energy chillers, is establishing an independent network of factory trained and certified absorption chiller technicians. Where ever a chiller is sold, a qualified service operation will be factory trained and certified to maintain and service the chillers. Service is backed up by real time factory monitoring and support.

Innovation and leadership in flue-gas absorption cooling

Shuangliang developed the first flue-gas absorption chiller in 2004, and since has dominated this solution market worldwide.

Shuangliang won the prestigious “Outstanding Contribution Award” for the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. This award was in recognition for their flue-gas and hot water absorption chillers installed in Combined Cooling Heating and Power (CCHP) systems at the Olympic Sports Center, Olympic Conference Center, and Beijing South and West Railway Stations. Shuangliang Flue-gas chillers are installed in more than 20 countries on 6 continents.

Shanghai Disney Resort depends on Shuangliang dual-fuel flue-gas and hot water chillers, delivering 5,500 tons of cooling.

Your Shuangliang Eco-Energy absorption chiller lives long and your company will prosper.