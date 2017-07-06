Wholesale Property Depot (http://www.paycash4houses.net) is now offering cash for homes in any condition in Jacksonville, Florida.

“The most expensive part of selling a home is all those renovations and repairs,” said company spokesperson, Veronica Hernandez. “Even if your home is in great condition, you still need to paint and remove all signs of wear and tear to make it compete in the slow and unstable real estate market. Wholesale Property Depot is different. We buy houses in any condition, and pay you with cash!”

“When homeowners don’t have to worry about that cracked foundation, outdated cabinets, windows that need upgrading or their love of hot pink paint in every room, it makes selling a house for cash quick and easy,” added Hernandez. “Skipping repairs, renovations and depersonalizing the home, in addition to skipping the real estate fees, gives homeowners more of their own equity in their pocket,” Hernandez highlighted.

“Selling a house in any condition to Wholesale Property Depot is quick, easy and headache-free,” emphasized Hernandez.

“The speed with which you bought my house was phenomenal! I'm so glad I found you guys and am very happy with the service I received. I will be recommending you.,” said client B. Garcia.

Have a home in Jacksonville, Florida to sell? Visit paycash4houses.net today.

About Wholesale Property Depot

Wholesale Property Depot buys houses in Jacksonville, Florida, and we pay you for your house in cash! This means you can get a quick sale no matter what condition the house is in. Free yourself from the nightmare of cleaning, renovating and staging your home, and simply go the new and progressive way to sell your house in Jacksonville – fast, for cash.

Contact Details:

6001-21 Argyle Forest Blvd. #32244

Jacksonville, FL 32244

Phone: 904-531-3113

Source: Wholesale Property Depot

###