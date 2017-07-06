Buenos Aires Belatrix Office As organizations face unprecedented pressures to transition to the new digital world, Agile provides a tried-and-tested approach to help them.

Belatrix believes that digital transformation cannot be defined just as updating a company’s technology environment, creating a smart new mobile application, or hiring a chief digital officer. Rather it involves a wholesale organization change, and a key part of this change involves implementing Agile development. Implementing Agile means enterprises are better positioned to rapidly create customer value by iteratively developing their products and services. It is no longer just a software methodology, but is rather a key approach for companies to get closer to their customers and respond faster to their demands.

Belatrix was one of the first companies in Latin America to adopt Agile development, and has helped countless organizations implement and improve their use of the methodology. Recently, Belatrix has witnessed first hand how the methodology plays a crucial role in helping enterprises in their digital transformation initiatives.

In particular over the past few years Belatrix has gained extensive experience in FinTech, helping financial institutions ease their way into the new FinTech world by creating, developing and deploying digital transformation strategies for them. For example, Belatrix has been working with one of the largest banks in Latin America on their digital transformation. As part of this work, Belatrix helped the bank implement Agile development, first in their innovation center, and then throughout the enterprise.

Alex Robbio, Belatrix’s President and Co-Founder commented that “organizations that implement Agile quickly see its benefits, with respect to increased transparency, faster development lifecycles, and ability to help teams rapidly create customer value. As organizations face unprecedented pressures to transition to the new digital world, Agile provides a tried-and-tested approach to help them”.

