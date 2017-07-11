CBS ArcSafe® Introduces RRS-3 GMI for Siemens Type GMI and Type 3AF

CBS ArcSafe RRS-3 GMI

CBS ArcSafe®, a leading manufacturer of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear, introduces its single-application remote racking system (RRS) for Siemens Type GMI and Type 3AF vacuum circuit breakers. The lightweight, portable CBS ArcSafe RRS-3 GMI allows technicians to remotely install and remove the circuit breaker from a safe distance of up to 300 feet while remaining stationed outside the arc-flash boundary.

Installation and operation do not require any modifications to the existing electrical equipment, thanks to CBS ArcSafe’s magnetic latching system. The RRS-3 GMI is compatible with Type GMI and Type 3AF vacuum circuit breakers with ratings of 1200–3000 A, including 5-GMI, 7-GMI, 15-GMI, 5-3AF, 7-3AF, and 15-3AF. Typical applications for the GMI and 3AF breakers include commercial, industrial, and service-entrance applications to protect and switch main, feeder, and incoming lines. The RRS-3 GMI is a cost-effective solution for keeping operators safe when compared to other arc-flash mitigation alternatives.

Optional features include 25-foot extension cables, 24 V DC LED light, wireless video camera system with LCD monitor, and rugged protective case assembly. All RRS-3 units are portable, fast, and easy to set up; offer mechanical and/or electrical safety protection; adjust to fit unique electrical equipment configurations; reduce the requirements for personal protection equipment; and help customers with NFPA 70E arc-flash safety compliance.

All CBS ArcSafe products are manufactured in the United States at our facility in Denton, Texas. For more information, visit CBSArcSafe.com or call 877-4-SAFETY.

