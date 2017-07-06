Experienced Business Owner Launches The Growth Coach of Lancaster

Jeff Myers My role is to help guide my clients to reach their ultimate business goals through an extreme focus and accountability process.

Jeff Myers, an experienced local business owner and sales management professional, is pleased to announce the launch of his new business and sales coaching company, The Growth Coach of Lancaster.

The Growth Coach is the largest provider of affordable group coaching workshops in the nation, but coaches also offer group and one-on-one coaching for sales professionals, managers, management teams, self-employed professionals and more. Other services include remote coaching delivered via phone and web, coaching for special projects, business valuation services, sales mapping and more. The Growth Coach of Lancaster serves Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Harrisburg and the surrounding areas.

“My role is to help guide my clients to reach their ultimate business goals through an extreme focus and accountability process. I’m not here to tell people what to do or to sell a product – I’m here to assist them achieve their business, as well as their personal, goals,” Myers said.

Prior to opening The Growth Coach, Myers owned Pro Golf/Golf Headquarters in Lancaster, a retail golf equipment franchise for 20 years and then worked as a sales consultant moving to sales manager at CarMax, where he coached the sales professionals in helping clients find the right car to suit their needs. In both roles, he had the opportunity to grow professionally through training, coaching and mentoring.

“I knew I was ready to do something on my own again and two of my passions are golf and helping people. I owned a golf equipment store before, and rather than pursue a career in the retail industry, I started looking into a business that would give me the opportunity to use my business experience to help people. That’s when I found The Growth Coach,” Myers said. “Not only am I a certified sales and business coach. I also possess experience and expertise in managing sales professionals. Having owned a business for 20 years, I’ve experienced the ups and downs of owning and managing a business and I can relate to what my clients are experiencing. I think that makes a huge difference.”

As a Growth Coach, Myers is also certified in The Strategic Mindset coaching process, which adheres to the standards, practices and policies that the International Coaching Federation has set forth in their Code of Professional Standards and Ethics.

The Growth Coach, founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, sold its first franchise in 2003, but its leaders have a successful 20-year track record of helping business leaders find success and balance. Today the business and sales coaching franchise is in more than 100 markets worldwide. The Growth Coach was included in Bond’s “Top 100 Franchises” and recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Franchise 500” and “Best of the Best,” in USA Today and has been featured on FOX, CBS and NBC. The company’s Strategic Mindset Process is so effective that it comes with a money-back guarantee.

For more information about The Growth Coach of Lancaster, call (717)588-2221, email JMyers(at)TheGrowthCoach.com or visit http://www.TheGrowthCoachLancaster.com.

ABOUT THE GROWTH COACH

The Growth Coach was founded in Cincinnati in 2003 and is the only pure business and sales coaching franchise aimed at driving success while balancing the lives of business owners, managers, sales people, self-employed professionals and executives across a wide spectrum of businesses and industries. The Growth Coach specializes in group workshops and individual coaching with the goal of helping clients gain greater focus and leverage to work less, earn more and enjoy more fulfilling lives. The Growth Coach is active in more than 100 markets in the United States and abroad and is always looking to expand domestically and internationally. For more information about the company or the process of opening a business coaching franchise, visit http://www.TheGrowthCoach.com.