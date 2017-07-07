Neptune Society Leaders Participate in 2017 HFMA ANI

The largest provider of affordable cremation services in the nation. One call to Neptune Society at any time 24/7, 365 days a year will take care of transportation, cremation, death certificates, and a host of other services required after a loved one has passed away.

HMFA ANI is an annual conference where healthcare leaders from around the country gather together in Orlando, Florida's Orange County Convention Center from June 25-28 to learn about how to create strategies centered in collaboration that lead to better outcomes for patients, shareholders, and stakeholders in healthcare. Executives and leaders in healthcare will discuss new concepts in health finances, government policy, and increased efficiency.

Neptune Society hosted a 10x10 booth at HFMA ANI for industry professionals to learn more about what they do. Neptune Society representatives including Senior Vice President of Services James Baron, Vice President of Marketing Matthew DiGiovanni, Assistant Vice President of Services Robert Gazaille, and District Director Holly Warco were present to explain Neptune Society's mission to provide quality care to families in need.

Neptune Society representatives are prepared to answer questions about how to find out if a patient has any funeral plans in place, how to contact Neptune Society or another funeral home at the time of need, and what resources patients and professionals have at their disposal to make the process easier for everyone involved. Guests at the convention will be able to sit down with Neptune Society not only to learn what Neptune Society does on a day-to-day basis, but to also discuss new ways that Neptune Society can work with healthcare professionals to provide the best experience for families and their loved ones.

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is a membership organization designed for healthcare finance leaders, and it's over 40,000 members strong. HFMA also forms coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to tackle the problems facing the health of Americans and the organizations that serve them. HFMA also provides its members with a variety of educational material including research results, short courses, and HFMA ANI.

Neptune Society specializes in providing affordable cremation services for families at the time of need. One call to Neptune Society at any time 24/7, 365 days a year will take care of transportation, cremation, death certificates, and a host of other services required after a loved one has passed away. Neptune Society's licensed funeral directors have been serving families around the country for over 40 years, and they continue to open new locations and offer online cremation planning services. The leaders of Neptune Society plan to continue that legacy by making sure that they are doing all they can to help healthcare workers carry out their patients' final wishes.