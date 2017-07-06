We’re thrilled to partner with Bed Bath & Beyond and make this versatile and effective travel pillow more easily available to consumers and bring better rest to travelers everywhere.

Bed Bath & Beyond has become the first major American retailer to add the world’s most popular travel pillow, FaceCradle™, as one of its featured products at nearly 50 stores throughout the U.S.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Bed Bath & Beyond and make this versatile and effective travel pillow more easily available to consumers and bring better rest to travelers everywhere,” said FaceCradle USA President Dylan Doherty. “Our travel pillow will complement all the other fine products carried by Bed Bath & Beyond, and we expect FaceCradle will be a big hit with Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers.”

FaceCradle can also be purchased from the retailer at Bed Bath & Beyond Online.

The FaceCradle travel pillow, developed by Australian entrepreneurs David Scrimshaw and Roz Ruwhiu, made headlines last year when it collected more than $1.1 million (USD) in presales on Kickstarter to become one of the most successful travel product in the history of the crowdfunding website.

Now in full production, the company opened its North American headquarters office in New York City, FaceCradle USA, earlier this year to provide oversight and brand management to the North American audience.

FaceCradle USA is partnering with BergHOFF International's North American Division to distribute the product to consumers across the United States and territories within Canada. BergHOFF operates in nearly 70 countries representing thousands of brands in the U.S. and Canada.

Unlike other travel pillows on the market, FaceCradle is designed for the way people actually sleep, with their head in a horizontal position. FaceCradle presents five sleep modes for travelers. Each provides multiple options for comfort – including a deep-sleep mode that simulates the natural horizontal sleeping position. This presents a face down position (as if in a massage chair) even while the traveler is seated in a vertical, economy-class seat.

To find out more about the most popular travel pillow on the market today and to order, visit http://www.facecradle.com.

About FaceCradle USA

FaceCradle USA was founded in 2017, after the success of the product on Kickstarter in the fall of 2016 – when the travel pillow raised $1.135 million ($1,479,231 AUD) to become the most-funded travel accessory in the website's history. The parent company is based in Melbourne, Australia. Two of the country’s seasoned entrepreneurs, David Scrimshaw and Roz Ruwhiu, worked together to create the FaceCradle brand, founding the company in 2015. Scrimshaw is also the founder of one of Australia’s most innovative companies (per Thompson Reuters), having launched the market-leading Power Tool Brand, Ozito. He also designed, developed and marketed more than 30 consumer products globally. Ruwhiu serves as the head of TV production for a leading advertising agency and has been behind the production of several award-winning commercials. The two combined their expertise to create FaceCradle – to help all travelers get a good night’s sleep. For more information, visit http://www.facecradle.com.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

