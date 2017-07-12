(L - R): Frank Manes, Dr. James Penuel, Dr. Mark O'Konski, Patti Reigle, Dr. Andree Dadrat, Dr. Paul Yudelman, Alex Fernandez, Gastro Health CEO & Lawrence Freni, Gasto Health CFO

Gastro Health, LLC has acquired the practice of Digestive Health Physicians and Outpatient Anesthesia Specialists, LLC in Fort Myers, Florida. The acquisition marks Gastro Health’s first office outside of South Florida and poises the company for growth in new geographic markets.

Digestive Health Physicians currently serves patients in two locations within Fort Myers, Florida: 7152 Coca Sabal Lane and 9400 Gladiolus Drive, Suite 250. The practice is comprised of four physicians, as well as two physician assistants. The office will become Gastro Health’s 25th location and the company’s first in Southwest Florida.

Led by James W. Penuel, Jr. MD., providers for this practice include Andree A. Dadrat, M.D.,Mark S. O’Konski, M.D. and Paul L. Yudelman, M.D.. All four physicians have board certifications with the American Board of Internal Medicine as well as the ABIM/Gastroenterology and many hold leadership roles at the hospitals for which they provide service.

Physicians at Digestive Health will continue to offer high quality outpatient consultative care for the broad range of digestive disorders as well as procedures such as colonoscopies and upper GI endoscopies in our convenient outpatient endoscopy center.

By joining Gastro Health’s network, the group will be able to offer even more patients the safe and affordable gastrointestinal care they need. All of Gastro Health’s care centers are equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology to ensure the best outcomes possible for each individual patient as well as an in-house pharmacy which can dispense medications at a fraction of the cost.

“At Digestive Health Physicians, we take great pride in offering our patients outstanding care,” said Dr. James Penuel. “By becoming part of Gastro Health, one of the most recognized gastroenterology groups in the country with an outstanding reputation, our patients will now benefit from the additional resources we will be able to provide.”

“Being able to bring the talented doctors from Digestive Health Physicians on board with Gastro Health is yet another in a long list of our recent accomplishments,” said Gastro Health CEO, Alejandro Fernandez. “This is our first acquisition outside of South Florida which poises us for tremendous growth throughout the state, and the country.”

For more information about Gastro Health, visit http://www.gastrohealth.com.

Press Contact:

Joanna Palmer

JPalmer(at)GastroHealth(dot)com

(786) 456-8677

