The Society for Women’s Health Research Elects New Board Members

“Ms. Halkuff’s rich corporate background and Ms. Stone’s breadth of health policy knowledge will help further SWHR’s mission to advance women’s health research through science, advocacy, and education.” Amy Miller, SWHR President and CEO

The Society for Women’s Health Research (SWHR®) announced the election of two new members to its Board of Directors. Joining are Dawn Halkuff, Chief Commercial Officer at TherapeuticsMD; and Gretta Stone, Deputy Vice President of Policy & Research at the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).

“To strengthen our leadership in women’s health research, SWHR welcomes these experts to our Board of Directors,” said Dr. Amy M. Miller, SWHR President and CEO. “Ms. Halkuff’s rich corporate background and Ms. Stone’s breadth of health policy knowledge will help further SWHR’s mission to advance women’s health research through science, advocacy, and education.”

Dawn Halkuff

Dawn Halkuff is the Chief Commercial Officer at TherapeuticsMD, a healthcare company focused on developing products exclusively for women. She has held numerous senior level commercial and marketing positions over 20 years. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of the Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Wellness Organization and a member of the Consumer Global Leadership Team. Ms. Halkuff was also commercial lead for sales and marketing of the Pfizer Women’s Health Division, focusing on the company’s reinvestment in hormone therapy treatment, including Premarin Vaginal Cream® and oral hot flash treatments. From 2005 to 2010, Ms. Halkuff was Head of Global Innovation at Weight Watchers International, where she created new weight-loss products, services, and solutions for women worldwide.

She holds a BA in Psychology from University of Connecticut and an MBA from Pennsylvania State University.

“Joining the SWHR Board of Directors is a natural fit as I share SWHR’s commitment to advancing women’s health research and furthering the development of innovative therapies for women,” said Ms. Halkuff. “I am excited to bring my passion and expertise in women’s healthcare to the Board as SWHR works to improve women’s health” she said.

Gretta Stone

Gretta Stone is the Deputy Vice President of Policy & Research at PhRMA, where she manages a range of issues related to the research and development process, including U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, the value of medicines, and personalized medicine. In her more than 12 years at PhRMA, she has also worked extensively on orphan drugs, the biopharmaceutical pipeline, the research ecosystem, the cost of medicines, and marketing and promotion. Gretta has authored many PhRMA reports and publications, including the annual “Biopharmaceutical Industry Profile,” an overview of the sector and a go-to source of data on the industry.

Prior to joining PhRMA, Gretta worked in a lab researching language and the brain at Georgetown University, where she received a BS in biology.

“SWHR’s advocacy for policies that improve understanding of the difference between sexes and that remove barriers to care have made a real difference in women’s health,” said Ms. Stone. “But many opportunities remain and I look forward to helping SWHR drive needed policy change to enhance women’s health,” she said.

SWHR leads the way in advocating for greater funding for women’s health research and for the study of biological differences that affect disease; promotes the inclusion of women and minorities in medical research; pushes for the analysis of research data for sex and ethnic differences; and informs women, health care providers, and policymakers about women’s health issues.

A full list of the SWHR Board of Directors is available here: http://swhr.org/about/board-of-directors/

###

About SWHR

The Society for Women’s Health Research (SWHR®) is a national non-profit based in Washington, DC. A thought-leader in promoting research on biological differences in disease, SWHR is dedicated to advancing women’s health through science, advocacy, and education. For more information, visit http://www.SWHR.org. Follow on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWHR.