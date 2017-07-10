University of New England Installs VideoLink ReadyCam Broadcast Studio

The University of New England (UNE) has installed a VideoLink ReadyCam® broadcast studio on its campus to connect its faculty to the world’s television networks.

The ReadyCam simplifies the live TV appearance process and makes it easy for UNE experts to immediately participate in real-time TV interviews without leaving the premises. Now, UNE experts can use the remotely controlled ReadyCam studio without having to travel to an outside studio. A live TV interview with a UNE expert can be set up in less than an hour, 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

To schedule a UNE expert, contact Crystal Canney, Director of Communications & Global Operations, at ccanney1(at)une(dot)edu or (207) 615-5968.

Here’s a select list of available UNE experts:

Anouar Majid – An expert on relations between Islam and the West, Anouar Majid is a widely published author on the subject who brings a unique perspective to the discussion of Islam in the modern world. As the founder of UNE’s campus in Tangier, Morocco, he is also an expert in global education.

Barry Costa-Pierce – Barry Costa-Pierce is an expert in ocean food ecosystems: how seafood systems throughout the world interact with marine ecosystems, fisheries, aquaculture and people. He has studied these issues around the world during his 40-year career, developing a passion for sustainable fisheries and food systems.

Karen Houseknecht: Karen Houseknecht has worked for top pharmaceutical companies developing drugs to treat some of the most prevalent medical conditions in the world today, specifically diabetes and obesity. Her current research explores endocrine and metabolic side effects of antipsychotic medications. She also researches the pharmacology and drug metabolism properties of emerging drugs of abuse, including the street drug known as "bath salts."

ReadyCam – The In-House Broadcast Video Studio

The ReadyCam video studio is a convenient, single-camera HD video studio requiring only an internet connection to transmit broadcast-quality, live video feeds to networks anywhere in the world. No additional technical staff is needed on site. The video studio is fully equipped with an HD camera, professional quality audio and lighting, electronic backdrop, a recorder, web-based controls, and IP-based transmission. VideoLink professionals control the video studio remotely so experts can be booked for air more conveniently.

About the University of New England:

The University of New England is Maine’s largest private university, an innovative educational community with two distinctive coastal Maine campuses, a vibrant new campus in Tangier, Morocco, and a robust offering of degree and certificate programs online. UNE attracts accomplished faculty and internationally recognized scholars who engage students in research and scholarship. It is home to Maine's only medical and dental schools—part of a comprehensive health education mission built on a pioneering interprofessional approach that includes pharmacy, nursing and an array of allied health professions.

