The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) presented the Florida Mine Safety Program (FMSP) with the 2017 Communicator Award for its safety video and training tool, “Confined Spaces in Mining—Authorized Attendants and Practiced Rescue Plans,” as part of its recent 23rd Annual Communicator Awards. Each year, this award is given to communications professionals who exhibit excellence in creativity, and it is of national status and the highest level of prestige in the multimedia and video industry.

“Mine safety training is critical to reducing the frequency of accidents and deaths on jobsites. Miners must be thoroughly educated on procedures and potential hazards associated with working on mines and the Confined Spaces safety video does just that,” said FMSP Mining Program Manager Karen Miller, CMSP. FMSP, a Mine Safety and Health Administration State Grant Program, is committed to providing quality safety and health training for miners throughout the state via courses, conferences and seminars.

“Confined Spaces in Mining—Authorized Attendants and Practiced Rescue Plans” was distinguished by AIVA for a number of reasons. The first reason is its focus on the logistics and actual practice of making rescue plans in various situations. Another reason is that all of the rescue footage is that of genuine and trained supervisor, attendant and confined space entrant miners. The workers are not acting with a script when they communicate with each other in each rescue scenario. The third major reason this video was selected for the Communicator Award is due to the location and use of real-life facilities and equipment to properly demonstrate rescue plans.

“We are proud to earn this great distinction and hope it serves to raise awareness and understanding of safety and rescue plan importance for all miners,” said Miller.

In a press release for the 23rd Annual Communicator Awards, AIVA’s executive director, Linda Day, said, “We are both excited and amazed by the quality of work received…This year’s class of entries is a true reflection of the progressive and innovative nature of marketing and communications.” AIVA received over 6,000 entries across all its award categories, and entries were judged by the organization’s 600+ members (who include leading communications professionals at companies like Disney, MTV, Time Inc. and Yahoo!).

Script writing, location shooting and offline video editing were performed by Thunder Bay Productions of Atlanta, and music scoring, online video editing and final production were performed by Lava Post Production of Atlanta.

About The Florida Mine Safety Program

The Florida Mine Safety Program (FMSP) aims to educate those who partake in mining operations by assisting mining companies and mining contractors with their health and safety training. For more than 30 years, the program has operated as a federally-funded grant program under the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), whose mission is to prevent death, disease and injuries in the mining industry. This is done through a variety of training courses, conferences and informational seminars offered by FMSP. To learn more, visit http://www.flminesafety.com.

About AIVA

The AIVA is an invitation-only member-based organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Current membership represents a “Who’s Who” of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms including: Time, Inc., rabble+rouser, Lockheed Martin, Pitney Bowes, Airtype Studio, and many others. See http://www.aiva.org for more information.