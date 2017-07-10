Veteran Hotel Tech Executive Tammy Farley Joins Board at Tambourine

Tammy Farley, newly appointed Board member at Tambourine I am extremely impressed by the business at Tambourine; with innovative products and a dynamic leadership team, I’m honored to be joining their board

Tambourine, a marketing technology company for hotels worldwide, has announced the appointment of Tammy Farley to the Company’s Board of Advisors. A well-known and respected hotel industry leader, Farley brings proven experience in leading high growth companies.

She is the co-founder and President of Rainmaker, one of the most successful revenue management technology firms.

As a Board member at Tambourine, Farley will bring a deep understanding of hotel customer needs to help accelerate the firm’s rapid growth.

“I am extremely impressed by the business at Tambourine; with innovative products and a dynamic leadership team, I’m honored to be joining their board,” Farley said.

“I look forward to sharing my experiences and contributing to the future direction and growth of the company.”

Tambourine’s unique managed service program (Symphony) has changed the game for hoteliers of all sizes, enabling them to counter OTA encroachment and outperform their compset. As a result, the firm has quickly attracted the attention of independent properties, hotel management and asset management firms seeking to improve bottom line profitability and decrease OTA-dependence.

"Tammy’s a savvy entrepreneur and knows how to build high growth companies," said Dave Spector, partner at Tambourine. "To have her on our side and guiding our growth is a huge win for us."

About Tambourine

Tambourine drives direct revenue for hotels and resorts worldwide using advanced marketing technology. Symphony, the Firm’s flagship product, helps hotels increase direct website traffic, create a comprehensive presence across all digital channels and decrease the overall cost of acquiring direct bookings. Symphony provides a complete set of fully managed tools and services including:

¥ Omni-channel traffic generation (search, PPC, email, social and meta-search)

¥ Custom-branded, responsive hotel website design and mobile sites

¥ Integrated booking engine and reservation recovery

¥ CRS, GDS rate distribution and channel management

¥ Cross-channel ROI tracking dashboard

The firm is celebrating its 32nd year in business. For more information about Tambourine, visit http://www.Tambourine.com