Vista College’s El Paso campus is offering a new Associate Degree in Information Systems Security and Assurance (ISSA) which provides a convenient educational program for students wanting to enter a hot field facing a global shortage. According to CISCO’s 2015 Annual Security Support, the sophistication of the technology and tactics used by criminals has outpaced the ability of IT and security professionals to address these threats. Enrollment has begun for Vista’s newest associates degree with the first classes beginning July 31.

“What we know to be true is that most organizations do not have the people or systems to monitor their networks consistently and to determine how they are being infiltrated,” said Vista College’s Campus Director Tony Rico. “CISCO’s report estimates there are more than 1 million unfilled security jobs worldwide. Vista College is now a go-to source to attain the training needed for this industry.”

Areas of study within the ISSA degree include information systems, networks and communications, risk management and recovery, access controls, monitoring and analysis, malicious code and activity, and security operations and administration. Skills taught in the program include basic analysis of networks and security domains, risk assessment and disaster recovery strategies, legal analysis of security issues, ethical hacking and counter measures, and systems forensics and incident response. Graduates of this program are prepared to seek employment in entry-level positions in the information systems security and cyber security branches of any organization. Potential positions could include systems security specialist, systems security administrator, junior systems security engineer, junior cyber security engineer, or any IT network systems positions bearing security responsibilities.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of information security analysts is projected to grow 18 percent from 2014 to 2024, much faster than the average for all occupations. Demand for information security analysts is expected to be very high, as these analysts will be needed to create innovative solutions to prevent hackers from stealing critical information or causing problems for computer networks.

“Public and private sector organizations need cybersecurity professionals to cope with the future’s security challenges,” added Rico. “These positions play a critical role in defending against viruses, spamming, malware, phishing and information security threats. Potential employers include government agencies, military contractors, IT services companies, the armed forces, professional services firms, financial institutions and cybersecurity consulting firms.”

Vista College offers a wide variety of career training programs throughout Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. Each career program is staffed with industry experts and leading professionals, ensuring students an affordable, quality education that will help them pursue successful careers in their chosen fields. Financial aid is available for those that qualify. Graduates benefit from Vista’s career services assistance, which includes resume preparation and interview coaching.

For more information on Vista College and the new Information Systems Security and Assurance program, go to http://www.vistacollege.edu or call 915-779-8031. Vista College is located at 6101 Montana Avenue, El Paso, TX 79925.

