Vista College Now Offering Vocational Nurse Diploma Program

Vista College’s Killeen campus is now offering a Vocational Nurse diploma program. Registration begins immediately for classes, which will start on September 4.

Vista College’s Vocational Nurse program will provide students with a strong working knowledge of health science, pharmacology, nursing skills, professional development, child health nursing and maternal newborn nursing. Graduates will possess training that will prepare them to take and pass the National Council Licensure Examination for Vocational/Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN), obtain their licenses and begin their careers immediately. Possible work environments include nursing homes, extended care facilities, hospitals, physicians’ offices, and private homes. Convenient schedules and the opportunity to learn at an accelerated pace are benefits of this program, which will take approximately one year to complete with successful full-time enrollment.

"With the growing needs of the national healthcare system in our country, Vista College is excited to add our Vocational Nurse program in Killeen,” said Greg Garrett, Vista College’s Campus Director. “Graduates will be at the forefront of the healthcare system and be able to provide for people who are sick, injured, disabled or recovering. The Vocational Nurse program is the newest addition to the many programs that we offer our students to help meet the demand of professional education in our communities.”

Employment of Licensed Vocational Nurses is projected to grow 16 percent from 2017 to 2024 – much faster than the average for all occupations. As the baby-boom population ages, the overall need for healthcare services is expected to increase. Vocational Nurses will be needed in residential care facilities and in home health environments to care for older patients.

Vista College offers a wide variety of career training programs throughout Texas, New Mexico and online. Each career program is staffed with industry experts and leading professionals, ensuring students an affordable, quality education that will help them pursue successful careers in their chosen fields. Financial aid is available for those that qualify. Graduates may also benefit from Vista’s career services assistance, including resume preparation and interview coaching.

For more information on Vista College and the new Vocational Nurse program, go to http://www.vistacollege.edu or call 254-221-7724. Vista College is located at 1001 S. Fort Hood Street, Killeen, TX 76541.

Vista College is a network of private, post-secondary career colleges offering a variety of training programs. These include healthcare, business, cosmetology, legal, technology and trades. Vista College offers online programs and has on-ground campuses in Texas (Beaumont, College Station, El Paso, Killeen, Longview and Lubbock), and campuses in Las Cruces, New Mexico and Fort Smith, Arkansas. Vista College is accredited by the Commission of the Council on Occupational Education located at 7840 Roswell Road, Building 300, Suite 325, Atlanta, GA 30350. Call (770) 396-3839. Vista College also has a separate Online campus accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

Consumer information may be viewed at http://www.vistacollege.edu.