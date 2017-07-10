“With Five Diamond and UL certification for both of our security monitoring centers, Guardian offers the highest level of monitoring support to customers." Mike Overby, vice-president customer care

The Monitoring Association (TMA) has announced that Guardian Protection Services’ Tempe, Arizona 24-hour security monitoring center has obtained the prestigious “TMA Five Diamond Monitoring Center” designation. This is the second Five Diamond designation for Guardian. Its Warrendale, Pennsylvania security monitoring center also holds the designation. Five Diamond is granted annually to monitoring centers that satisfy all requirements of the “five points of excellence”. These are related to employee education, quality customer service, false dispatch reduction, industry standards excellence and commitments to random inspections. By attaining the designation, Guardian demonstrates proof of an exceptionally high degree of responsibility to the local community and to its monitored security customers through the investment of time, money and commitment to quality operator training.

“The quality of monitoring center personnel can affect the outcome of an emergency,” stated Jason Bradley, director of national monitoring operations. “To achieve TMA Five Diamond designation, 100 percent of our operators were required to satisfactorily complete the educational curriculum, demonstrate proficiency in false alarm reduction processes and emergency preparedness and prove an understanding of Emergency 911 communications, equipment, and codes and standards. Earning this designation proves that Guardian’s security monitoring centers adhere to the highest standards, an elite class, if you will.”

Fewer than 200 of the approximate 2,700 U.S. monitoring centers that communicate and interact with police, fire and emergency services agencies, have achieved the Five Diamond designation. Fewer than one percent of the electronic security industry can claim to operate multiple monitoring centers that have all earned Five Diamond accreditation from The Monitoring Association. Guardian Protection Services is among these few. Mike Overby, vice president of customer care, commented on the long-term significance of accreditation: “With Five Diamond and UL certification for both of our monitoring centers, Guardian Protection Services not only offers the highest level of monitoring support for its products but is well-positioned to provide cutting-edge monitoring for the technology-based products of the future.”

About Guardian Protection Services: Guardian Protection Services is one of Armstrong Group of Companies and provides its monitoring services to some quarter-million residential and commercial clients throughout the U.S. Along with security monitoring, Guardian provides home automation and business security services. The company has been in operation since 1950. For more information, visit http://www.GuardianProtection.com.

About The Monitoring Association (TMA): The Monitoring Association (TMA), formerly Central Station Alarm Association (CSAA), is an internationally-recognized non-profit trade association that represents professional monitoring companies that are listed by a TMA-approved Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory, such as FM Approvals, Intertek/ETL or UL. TMA is legally entitled to represent its members before Congress and regulatory agencies on the local, state and federal levels, and other authorities having jurisdiction (AHJs) over the industry. Since its incorporation in 1950, TMA has served its members’ interests through education, online training, meetings and conventions, certification, insurance, and industry standards. http://www.tma.us.