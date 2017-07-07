Bristol Renaissance Faire's Fantastikals are always up to something magical.

Voted “Best Renaissance Faire” for the sixth consecutive year in 2016, the Bristol Renaissance Faire will open Saturday, July 8, for nine weekends through Labor Day Monday. This summer’s 30th annual Bristol Renaissance Faire promises the same perennially popular compliment of 16th Century merriment, music, food and games that have earned top national honors from subscribers of Renaissance Magazine and the Renaissance Festival Podcast, along with some unexpected twists.

Let the Games Begin!

In celebration of the city's 30th Anniversary, the Lord Mayor has declared an ever-changing series of competitions - and Bristol invites our guests to compete! Some require skill but most of the games have both feet firmly planted in the ridiculous. The Bristol Games promise to enliven the streets with the spirit of friendly competition up to three times daily. Every game is different and no result is staged. Join a team and lead a group to victory!

Visitors will enjoy fresh wonders throughout the Faire in honor of the 30th Anniversary. New shops dot the lanes, stages have been freshly dressed, and the very streets have been regraded with accessibility and mobility in mind. The Faire continues to offer a diverse menu to accommodate guests' ever-expanding tastes, and Bristol's revitalized Kids' Kingdom provides a welcome respite for families to escape the bustle of the main lanes and enjoy a fantasy world specially designed for little hands and curious minds.

Six new thrones have been installed at the entrance of Kids' Kingdom for the ultimate photo-op experience. One must see the design and detail of these handcrafted thrones to truly appreciate the artistry. Colorful, bold and Instagram-worthy, the throne room is sure to be a popular stop for Faire guests this season. Perch upon the one of your choosing – dragon, witch, steampunk, ……for the perfect, unique selfie!

Bristol debuts a new theme weekend this year: RennCon™. Celebrating a shared love of extensive research and skilled recreation of costuming, the Faire welcomes cosplayers of all genres to a weekend convention experience like nothing ever seen before. Panels, cosplay photo meet-ups, special guests, and a costume contest with the largest prizes the Faire has ever awarded are all in store for the biggest costume party Wisconsin has ever seen!

Hilarious Acrobats, Daring Sword Fights… and a Rat!

The Sixteen Bristol entertainment stages feature nonstop music, feats of daring stunts and an eclectic assortment of comedic performers who invite their audiences to become part of the act. Joining Faire favorites, including Dirk and Guido, the comedic sword-fighting duo known as “The Swordsmen,” ropewalker, juggler and foolish mortal MooNiE the Magnif’Cent, Guinness World Record-holding fire whip artist Adam Crack, the Barely Balanced acrobatic comedy troupe, and the Sturdy BeggarsTM Mud Show®, are Cirque du Sewer, the trained rat and confused cat show, Jamila Lotus Dance Carnivale, and the crowd-favorite gut-busting antics of the Washing Well Wenches.

Among this summer’s special musical guests, the explosive music group, Duende, will appear the weekends of July 8 - 30; the Musical Blades, a high-energy minstrel troupe, will perform Saturdays and Sundays August 5- 13 and Clan Tynker will arrive with its unique brand of family circus for Bristol’s four final weekends beginning August 12.

One-of-a-Kind Wares

Bristol’s Marketplace offers a depth of unique shopping experiences that can’t be found anywhere outside the country’s top Renaissance faires. Nearly 200 artisans and crafters display wares ranging from stage-combat-approved swords and handmade chain maille to Scottish kilts, handcrafted leather masks, tapestry wall hangings, sterling silver jewelry, rare-edition books, hand-caned brooms, bamboo flutes, even Steampunk adornments and even jester socks. Often, patrons have the chance to watch potters, glass blowers, bowyers, blacksmiths and other working artisans create their wares on-site.

Expanding upon the interactive nature of the Bristol Marketplace, the new Queen’s College transports would-be crafters and history buffs alike into an immersive environment where they can learn a rotating variety of 16th Century arts from basket-weaving and candlemaking

to chain-maille construction.

Live Action Role Play with RenQuest™

Bristol’s ever-evolving live action fantasy-play game, RenQuest, is one of the most highly anticipated events of the Faire season. Celebrating its 10th season in 2017, RenQuest provides guests the opportunity to stop watching the story and live it. The interactive theatrical gaming experience offers players an unprecedented opportunity to become a hero or villain and change the fate of the city by completing quests, honing skills and defeating monstrous enemies. The game spans the entire 30-acre Faire site and employs 45 non-playing characters dedicated to enriching the fantasy experience.

Kids’ Quest provides the Faire’s younger patrons, ages 4 to 11, the opportunity to embark on their own age-appropriate adventures helping Pinocchio become a real boy and fixing mistakes in other fairy tale stories. Guests can begin Kids’ Quest at any time before 4 p.m. each day. Parents must accompany children on the quest.

Taking its framework from the summer day in 1574 when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth visited the English city of Bristol, the Bristol Renaissance Faire is open for nine weekends. Located just west of I-94’s Russell Road exit, near Kenosha, Wis. Open rain or shine, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday, July 8 through Sep. 3, and Labor Day Monday, Sep. 4. Tickets are $25.95 for adults and $11.50 for children, ages 5 to 12. Advance ticket discounts are available at RENFAIR.COM, all Walgreens stores, or by calling (847) 395-7773.