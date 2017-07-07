With EZ_Duffle, you can say no to wrinkled clothes, crumpled papers and beat-up gadgets.

Creators of EZ_Duffle, which raised more than $130,000 (USD) from backers during a blazing six-week Kickstarter campaign, are now moving forward with pre-orders on Indiegogo InDemand.

“We can’t wait to deliver the bags to you,” said the creators of EZ_Duffle, Jean-Francois and Michael Holuigue. The duo is already overseas at their manufacturing facility, addressing final product refinements and setting up quality control logistics to get production underway.

Offering both daily and air travelers a versatile bag with 30-plus smart features and 22 compartments designed to carry everything from clothes to electronic devices, the creators thoughtfully designed their product to be the most versatile bag on the market today.

Travelers can save time on packing and never worry again about how to pack, what to put where, and how to organize everything they need for their trips.

“Say no to wrinkled clothes, crumpled papers and beat-up gadgets,” said Jean-Francois Holuigue, who co-founded Torba, the company that developed EZ_Duffle. “Grab what you need, when you need it, period.”

EZ_Duffle features include:



22 compartments with numerous interior mesh pockets

A multi-purpose garment strap

Two padded side modules for electronics and accessories that allow people to easily organize their items – with easy-to-open magnetic flaps that are both secure and easily accessible

Spill-proof toiletry pockets

A vented laundry compartment that keeps worn, smelly clothes separate from other packed items

A storage sleeve that doubles as a washable shoe bag or an extra laundry bag

A dedicated space for a 15" laptop

Built-in interior LED lights in the side- and middle-compartments

A dual-zipper main opening that gives an unencumbered view of everything inside

Three distinct carrying options: briefcase style, over-the-shoulder with an ergonomic seven-position shoulder strap, or backpack-style using its adjustable chest strap

Scratch-resistant PU exterior shell, YKK waterproof zippers and a shock-resistant base – making the bag’s exterior 100-percent water resistant.

When travelers need extra space for shoes, jackets and other large items, EZ_Duffle can be configured without side modules. Also, for instant access to hats, shirts, and other garments stored in the main compartment, EZ_Duffle provides a quick-access flap on top – doubling as a "grab n' go" solution for items in the spill-free toiletry pocket.

EZ_Duffle is also designed to allow the interior to be partitioned in three unique ways: into three compartments for short trips, using the main chamber for clothes and two side modules for electronics and accessories, using all EZ_Duffle's space by detaching both side modules when getting ready for sports or other activities that require bulky items, or detaching one side module for a two-compartment configuration.

EZ_Duffle can also be purchased with an optional 10,000 mAh, battery, featuring Quick Charge, universal compatibility (usb-c, lightning, micro-usb), and connection to the smart pocket located at the top of the bag, for charging smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices while on the go.

For more information visit the EZ_Duffle Campaign Page on Indiegogo InDemand.

About Torba Inc.

Founded in 2014 by brothers Michael & Jean-François Holuigue and based in Montreal Canada, the initial mission of Torba Inc. was to design an all-in-one versatile and functional bag option to keep travelers organized and was also easily adaptable to everyone’s lifestyle for daily and travel needs. After several prototypes, the EZ_Duffle was ready for consumer use in 2017.