Dr. Jeff Alexander is proud to announce that Skin Care Institute Medical and Wellness Spa has been recognized by the readers of Oklahoma Magazine for being the best medical spa in Oklahoma. The magazine also honored Skin Care Institute’s aesthetician, Laura Downey, as Best Aesthetician for performing photofacials, laser skin resurfacing, and micro-needling, while Dr. Alexander also received distinction as Best Dermatologist. What’s more, Skin Care Institute also made TulsaPeople’s A-List 2017: Head to Toe as one of the best medical spas in Tulsa, and one of the best places to go for dermatology and facials.

Skin Care Institute is committed to providing the highest quality of care and treatment for helping clients achieve healthy, radiant skin and wellness. Their comprehensive selection of treatments includes HydraFacial®, photofacials, CoolSculpting®. Kybella®, micro-needling, facial peels, laser skin resurfacing, Clear + Brilliant® skin rejuvenation, Botox®, dermal fillers, skin tightening and Ultherapy®. Spa and wellness services at Skin Care Institute include facials, massages, waxing, skin care products, lash and brow services, ear piercing, spa packages and more. For additional information, Skin Care Institute Medical and Wellness Spa can be reached by calling 918.948.9639.

About Skin Care Institute Medical and Wellness Spa

Since opening in 1999, Medical Director Dr. Jeff Alexander and his wife, Judy Alexander, have shared the mission to provide both men and women with the best in skin care and wellness. Skin Care Institute’s services have always been based on a balanced blend of science and aesthetics.

Dermatologist Jeff Alexander, MD constantly seeks the newest, safest and most effective technology for skin rejuvenation and anti-aging. Skin Care Institute’s licensed professionals provide the finest treatments and products in the relaxing and soothing atmosphere of a modern spa setting. With this combination, Skin Care Institute has become Oklahoma’s premier medical spa, offering a leading selection of treatments including laser skin rejuvenation, skin tightening, chemical peels, massage therapy, skin care products and more.

Skin Care Institute Medical and Wellness Spa is located in the Kelly Medical Building at 6565 South Yale Avenue, Suite 110 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Dr. Jeff Alexander, Medical Director of Skin Care Institute

Jeff Alexander, MD, is the owner and medical director of Skin Care Institute Medical and Wellness Spa in Tulsa, OK. He is certified by the American Board of Dermatology and has over 30 years of experience in skin care.

He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Medical School and the University of Oklahoma Dermatology Program. He has served as president of the Oklahoma Dermatological Society and the Tulsa Dermatological Society. He is currently the chairman of the Department of Dermatology at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He has served on the speaker’s bureau for GlaxoSmithKline, SkinCeuticals®, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and SkinMedica®. He has also served as assistant clinical professor and dermatology instructor for medical students and residents at the University of Oklahoma.

In 1999, Dr. Alexander opened Skin Care Institute, the first medical spa in Oklahoma. By combining cutting-edge laser technology with aesthetic and medical procedures, he paved the way for others in the industry.

In 2011, Dr. Alexander became the first in Oklahoma to offer CoolSculpting® by ZELTIQ®.