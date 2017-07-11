“As a CDK-approved partner, we can reach more CDK dealerships and further demonstrate the growing opportunity in online parts and accessories sales," said Ibrahim Mesbah, CEO, RevolutionParts.

RevolutionParts today announced that it has joined the growing CDK Global Partner Program. As a member of the largest third-party partner program in the industry, RevolutionParts is now part of a secure marketplace of applications and integration choices developed to help automotive dealers succeed.

“RevolutionParts is committed to providing its customers the best experience, including a seamless and secure integration with their DMS,” said Ibrahim Mesbah, CEO, RevolutionParts. “As a CDK-approved partner, we can reach more CDK dealerships and further demonstrate the growing opportunity in online auto parts and accessories sales.”

On the RevolutionParts platform, dealerships can easily sell parts and accessories across channels, including one or more web stores or on marketplaces such as eBay Motors. New dealerships on the platform can get started in just a couple of weeks. On average, dealers using the RevolutionParts platform generate $30k each month in incremental online sales by leveraging the solution’s robust tools, a user-friendly interface, and managed marketing services -- all without hiring additional staff.

“We’re very pleased to introduce RevolutionParts as the newest member of the CDK Partner Program,” said Howard Gardner, vice president and general manager, CDK Data Services. “RevolutionParts adds to our parts-related category of applications and the range of partner choices available to CDK customers.”

The CDK Partner Program provides members with access to a diverse CDK ecosystem through the ability to integrate with a range of CDK applications, as well as with CDK dealer websites.

The direct integration to CDK allows dealers on the RevolutionParts platform to benefit from a secure and reliable experience when syncing inventory and order data between their DMS and one or more eCommerce channels.

About the CDK Global Partner Program

The CDK Global Partner Program now numbers 300 partner companies that together offer more than 400 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data and workflow integration to a wide range of partners, including third parties, OEMs and dealers, in a secure and reliable manner. For a full list of partners and solutions available through the partner program, go to http://www.cdkglobal.com/partners.

About CDK Global

With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on evolving the automotive retail experience, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving more than 27,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit http://www.cdkglobal.com.

About RevolutionParts

RevolutionParts helps automotive dealers maximize online OEM parts and accessories sales with powerful and user-friendly eCommerce solutions. The company’s focus is on making it dead simple for dealers to sell parts and accessories online and deliver a great shopping experience for their customers. Web Stores powered by the RevolutionParts platform receive more than 60 million unique visitors annually and the platform powers over $200 million in global parts and accessories sales every year for dealerships. For more information visit http://www.revolutionparts.com, or request a demo at http://www.revolutionparts.com/rp-demo.