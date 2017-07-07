Joseph Pacini, Chief Executive Officer of XIO Group said, “Lumenis is the leader of energy-based and laser solutions that have the power to change lives. Its energy-based laser solutions truly change the treatment landscape for all people.

XIO Group, a global alternative investments firm with $5 billion of committed capital, today announced that its portfolio company, Lumenis, has developed a powerful advanced laser technology for tattoo removal and pigmentation that takes less time and is less painful than current options.

Earlier this year, Lumenis announced PiQo4. The PiQo4 provides versatile tattoo removal that yields remarkable results as it treats a wide range of pigment colors. The introduction of the system signifies an important advancement in tattoo removal technology, enabling physicians to remove multicolor tattoos in a couple of short treatments.

Other recent additions to the Lumenis suite of products include advances in treating women’s health issues such as endometriosis and gynecological-related conditions.

Joseph Pacini, Chief Executive Officer of XIO Group said, “Lumenis is the leader of energy-based and laser solutions that have the power to change lives. Its energy-based laser solutions truly change the treatment landscape for all people.

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the Surgical, Ophthalmology, and Aesthetic markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold-standards. Lemenishas successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods. For more information visit: http://www.lumenis.com

About XIO Group

Headquartered in London, XIO Group is a global alternative investments firm with $5 billion of committed capital that employs an international team of more than 70 professionals. Representing more than 15 nationalities among its employees and its network of advisors, the firm has operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Hong Kong and mainland China. With a seasoned international investment team that includes professionals with experience working at many of the world’s leading private equity firms, XIO Group seeks to deploy its capital for global transactions. XIO Group’s strategy is to identify and invest in market-leading businesses located across North America and Europe and help these companies to capitalize on untapped opportunities in fast growing markets, particularly in Asia. For more information visit: http://www.xiogroup.com.