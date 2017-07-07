We’re very excited to have Tim represent Sphere Software at this prestigious conference,” said Leon Ginsburg, CEO. “We feel it’s our duty to not only serve our clients, but also to contribute thought leadership to the Python development community.

Tim Babych, a Sphere Software Senior Engineer, will give a presentation called, “Front-End Testing with Python,” at the 2017 EuroPython conference in Rimini, Italy on July 10th at 2:00 pm.

Founded in 2002, EuroPython is the premiere event for Python developers to broaden their skill sets, learn best practices, and network. Every year since its inception, the conference has showcased the technology's most prominent thought leaders. This year, it will feature renowned speakers with a broad range of expertise, including Python web technologies, data science, numerics, high performance computing, robotics, networking and more. In addition to its speakers, the conference offers numerous hands-on, interactive events, like trainings, sprints, Beginner’s Day and the Django Girls Workshop as well as social events.

“We’re very excited to have Tim represent Sphere Software at this prestigious conference,” said Leon Ginsburg, CEO. “We feel it’s our duty to not only serve our clients, but also to contribute thought leadership to the Python development community.”

Tim Babych has been working with Python for seven years and is currently leading a Sphere Software team at BluVector ( BluVector.io ). He received his MS in mathematics and computer science from the National Technical University of Ukraine, and his previous work experience includes GetGoing, edX, GoodBed and DataRobot.

In his presentation, Tim will show how to use Selenium to expedite the front-end testing process. This powerful tool allows developers to control browsers and open web pages they can interact with through scripts. Tim will demonstrate how to install Selenium along with essential drivers and share best practices for writing Selenium tests, including how to:



Use Page Object pattern

Put browser interactions in the page object (not the test)

Put assertions in the test (not the page object)

Avoid using time.sleep()

Make pages wait for actions to complete

Wait for JavaScript to load

Additionally, Tim will show how to use the Needle tool to test the visual look of applications. As browser testing can get quite slow, Tim will also will demonstrate how to run concurrent tests.

“I previously shared my expertise at Polish PyCon, and I’m looking forward to doing so again at EuroPython 2017,” Tim said. “Part of being a software engineer is that you’re always growing, and always learning.”

Sphere Software is honored to continue our tradition of supporting PyCon, EuroPython, and the worldwide Python community.

