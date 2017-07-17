Official PGA Golf Tour Stop Tees up APG Cash Drawer for the Third Year

Curtailing the time fans spent in lines while eliminating errors at the point of sale were expectations we set going into the Tournament and we were able to successfully achieve those objectives with APG’s cash drawers.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

APG Cash Drawer, LLC is proud to have participated for the third time in the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. The innovative hospitality solution on display included APG’s all-white Vasario™ cash drawers and Square iPad Stands which provided service for thousands of spectators at the Tournament. The prestigious event, hosted by golfing legend Jack Nicklaus, took place at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio May 29 through June 4, 2017.

APG’s Vasario™ cash drawers were provided by APG and BlueStar, a Hebron, KY based distributor who specializes in Digital Identification, Mobility, Point-Of-Sale (POS), RFID, Digital Signage, and Security technology solutions.

“We are pleased to partner with APG in providing cash drawer technology solutions at Muirfield Village Golf Club during the Memorial Golf Tournament,” stated Dean Reverman, V.P. of Global Marketing at Bluestar. “Curtailing the time fans spent in lines while eliminating errors at the point of sale were expectations we set going into the Tournament and we were able to successfully achieve those objectives with APG’s cash drawers.”

“The product, quality and service provided by APG Cash Drawer and BlueStar exceeded our expectations,” said Nick N. Ailabouni, Controller of Muirfield Village Golf Club and the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. “APG has been dedicated to delivering the best POS solutions for concession operations at the Memorial from the beginning of what has been a mutually beneficial relationship.”

“Working with the Memorial Tournament is always an enjoyable experience and this year was no exception,” stated Stephen Bergeron, V.P. of Global Marketing at APG Cash Drawer. “Our experience at the Memorial validates that the global usage of hard cash is at the highest since the 1950’s. As consumer behavior and expectations continuously change, creating the right products and services to meet these needs are pertinent to our industry. APG’s solutions are created to be leveraged across all landscapes and environments, simplifying transactions at POS terminals regardless of venue or location.”

“Our all-white Vasario™ cash drawer solution provides a modern feel that aesthetically appeals to specialty environments such as PGA TOUR events,” stated Bergeron. “With the innovation and capacity of delivering a seamless transaction at the point of sale, our cash drawers allow vendors at the Tournament the ability to create the best customer experiences regardless of the location.”

For more information about the all-white Vasario™ cash drawer, please contact sales(at)us.cashdrawer(dot)com or contact your distributor for pricing and availability.

ABOUT APG CASH DRAWER

Retail payments are changing, yet there is still $1.5 trillion in cash in circulation. In fact, cash represents between 30 to 45% of all global transactions. APG has been designing and delivering cash management solutions with a variety of size, color, interface, and integration options for over 39 years. Whether you need a custom design, general application cash drawer or a product for a mobile shopping experience, APG has a solution. With our durable and dependable products installed, an APG cash drawer will provide years of smooth, trouble free service with virtually no downtime, no preventative maintenance, and no headaches. To learn more about our products, visit http://www.cashdrawer.com or call 763-571-5000. Follow us on Twitter at @apgcashdrawer and on Facebook.

ABOUT BLUESTAR

BlueStar is the leading global distributor of solutions-based Digital Identification, Mobility, Point-of-Sale, RFID, Digital Signage, and Security technology. BlueStar works exclusively with value-added resellers, providing them with complete solutions, business development and marketing support. The company brings unequaled expertise to the market, offers award-winning technical support and is an authorized service center for a growing number of manufacturers. BlueStar is the exclusive distributor for the In-a-Box Solutions Series, delivering hardware, software and critical accessories in one bundle with technology solutions across all verticals. For more information, please contact BlueStar at 1-800-354-9776 or visit http://www.bluestarinc.com.