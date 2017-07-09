Tracy Linne Joins CustomerGauge as VP of Global Sales

"Tracy will be an essential member of the CustomerGauge team. She has a proven track record of success in sales leadership and her forward thinking, creative solutions will be an excellent match for both CustomerGauge’s culture and goals.”

CustomerGauge is pleased to welcome Tracy Linne as the new Vice President of Global Sales to their senior management team. CustomerGauge, the leading Monetized NPS® SaaS solution enables companies to measure their customer feedback in real-time, is headquartered in Amsterdam with a satellite office in Boston.

Adam Dorrell, CEO and co-founder of CustomerGauge, says that Tracy “Will be an essential member of the CustomerGauge team. She has a proven track record of success in sales leadership and her forward thinking, creative solutions will be an excellent match for both CustomerGauge’s culture and goals.”

A seasoned leader in sales with over 25 years of experience, Tracy has built high performing sales teams by thinking creatively about strategy and vision. She was the VP of Sales for Pursway where she built their sales department from the ground up. She also led sales efforts at other major software companies including Appneta, Peoplesoft, ARC and Brainshark.

Tracy is excited to join CustomerGauge at this stage of rapid growth for the company:

“I hope to bring a new perspective to the sales team’s efforts to grow customer acquisitions, and I can’t wait to work with this great group of hardworking people.”