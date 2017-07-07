Labor Force Participation Rate Bumps Up

It’s good to see even this small increase in the labor force participation rate.

The unemployment report released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows a small uptick in the labor force participation rate, a welcome development for the economy.

“It’s good to see even this small increase in the labor force participation rate,” said Bob Funk, CEO of Express Employment Professionals, and the former Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. “Businesses are having a hard time finding workers. It’s important for people to get off the sidelines and into the workforce.”

The BLS reported today that the unemployment rate increased from 4.3 percent to 4.4 percent, with 222,000 new jobs created last month, while the labor force participation rate edged up from 62.7 percent in May to 62.8 percent in June. The rate hit a modern-day low of 62.4 percent in September 2015.

