Oliver Wight has spent the last 50 years sharing its expertise and knowledge with business leaders behind some of the world’s best-known companies, motivating their teams and inspiring them to sustained business excellence. Underpinning its global message is the belief that business excellence is defined by ambition and that the most successful organizations set out to make tangible business gains rather than just improving their processes.

Les Brookes, CEO Oliver Wight EAME, says “To stay ahead of their competitors, business leaders need to strive towards achieving revenue growth, increased margins, and greater market share; not just improving processes. In a recent Oliver Wight poll, 23% of managers said that improved forecast accuracy was the biggest benefit of their Integrated Business Planning process compared to just 7% for revenue growth which begs the question, ‘What’s the point?’”

And the key towards sustainable success is the understanding that maintaining performance excellence is a constant endeavor led by a committed and passionate senior team. In this regard, Oliver Wight Asia-Pacific Managing Partner, Mike Reed, believes that one of the biggest challenges facing businesses today is the revolution in consumer behavior. “Customer loyalty has become so much more difficult to generate and even harder to retain,” he explains. “The playing field is constantly changing, but the rules remain the same; business excellence is ultimately about satisfying customers in the most profitable way. It’s what separates the best organizations from the rest.”

The new global campaign places a renewed emphasis on the need for support from strong, ambitious leadership who fully understand the benefits business transformation can bring. “Creating a culture of continuous improvement and innovation that simply becomes ‘the way you do things around here’ is a proven approach that will deliver results straight to the bottom line,” concludes Jon Minerich, President of Oliver Wight Americas and Chairman of Oliver Wight International.

Fronting Oliver Wight’s global message is a bold new marketing strategy delivered through digital and print advertising, PR, social media, and public events, with the tagline, ‘Imagine the Possibilities, Realize the Potential.’ The campaign features a series of animals – a cat, duckling, and chick – with a projected shadow of their transformation – to lion, swan, and rooster respectively.

About Oliver Wight

At Oliver Wight, we believe sustainable business improvement can only be delivered by your own people. So, unlike other consultancy firms, we transfer our knowledge to you; knowledge that comes from nearly 50 years of working with some of the world’s best-known companies.

The Oliver Wight Class A Standard is recognized by organizations and industry commentators as the definitive measure of business excellence. We have a long-standing reputation for innovation; we continually challenge the industry status quo, so you get the latest in fresh thinking around core business processes and their integration with people and technology.

Your Oliver Wight partners will coach, guide and inspire your people to drive change throughout your organization, allowing you to create a culture of continuous improvement and innovation that simply becomes for you ‘the way we do things.’ We call our approach to change management the Proven Path; it’s a proven, sustainable approach that will transform your business performance and deliver results straight to the bottom line.