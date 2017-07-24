Larson Electronics LLC Releases A New Intrinsically Safe LED Headlamp

Intrinsically Safe LED Headlamp This intrinsically safe LED headlamp has been specially made with extremely durable materials for hazardous locations where you need all hands free.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new intrinsically safe LED headlamp (EXP-LED-HL-404-DFX) to be added to its expanding catalog of products this week. This LED lamp is designed as a handsfree lighting solution in hazardous locations.

This new intrinsically safe LED headlamp features two beam settings: high and low. In low beams mode, this LED emits 100 lumens of white light reaching 246' with a runtime of 4.5 hours. In high beam mode,the headlamp emits 200 lumens of white light reaching 328' with a runtime of 2.5 hours. This headlamp features several safety features. A locking mechanism protects the battery component, giving operators safe access to the inner compartment. An adjustable headband enables users to securely fit this LED to their helmets or directly on their heads. This intrinsically safe lamp is ATEX/IECEx approved and IP67 waterproof with a T4 temperature code. Applications for this intrinsically safe LED include, but are not limited to: Hazardous locations, chemical processing plants, refineries, oil and gas, mining, construction, gas facilities, agricultural sites, fire fighting, task lighting, confined spaces, portable lighting, temporary lighting, emergency lighting and more.

"Many times we find ourselves needing an extra pair of hands and, while this may not help you magically grow an extra set, it can help you to free up the two that you do have," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC."This intrinsically safe LED headlamp has been specially made with extremely durable materials for hazardous locations where you need all hands free."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

