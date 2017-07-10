The first and largest broker of data center infrastructure services including colocation, managed hosting, enterprise cloud and related network services we are developing comprehensive in-house capabilities to handle the growth of complex projects

COLOTRAQ, the foremost global sourcing advisory firm and master agency for data center infrastructure services, announces that John Hauryluke has joined COLOTRAQ as the Director of Cloud Solutions. John comes to COLOTRAQ with a track record at the forefront of CRM Cloud Platform technology trends, with remarkable success driving tactical and strategic efforts, designing new business processes and client creative cost savings.

John has led his own full service management consulting firm focused on Branding, Consultative and Marketing advisory services encompassing Cloud, CRM, SaaS, Digital Marketing Strategy, IT business operations, Sales Enablement and Sales Operational Training. Throughout his extensive career, John has worked and consulted for major global companies such as OppenheimerFunds, Guardian Life Insurance, USCIS Department of Homeland Security, COACH Retail and a multitude of Pharmaceutical and Life Science firms.

“As virtualized IT infrastructure environments become more prolific, we are developing comprehensive in-house capabilities to handle the growth of complex projects we have been involved in. We are excited about the addition of John to our ever-growing team of Cloud Solutions Architects,” said Dany Bouchedid, Founder & CEO of COLOTRAQ.

In addition, John said, “My experience and background coupled with Cloud based CRM and SaaS expertise brings a valuable differentiator to COLOTRAQ’s services at this critical time. COLOTRAQ’s clients as well as its extensive network of agents and partners stand to benefit dramatically from these value-added services we are delivering.”

About COLOTRAQ

COLOTRAQ is the foremost global sourcing advisory firm and master agency for colocation, managed hosting, cloud and related network services. Since 1999, COLOTRAQ has been helping find data center infrastructure solutions for businesses and institutions worldwide through its unrivaled network of over 400 service providers in over 1,300 cities across 140 countries and territories. COLOTRAQ can instantly match customer requirements from a single rack to thousands of square feet of data center space along with managed hosting, cloud-based infrastructure and network services.

