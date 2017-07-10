HealthFirst dental emergency medical kits “ADA Business Resources is delighted to endorse HealthFirst’s emergency medical kits, which are already the market leader in dentistry,” comments Ms. Deborah Doherty, Managing Director of ADA Business Resources.

ADA Business Resources has announced HealthFirst as its exclusive endorsed provider of dental emergency medical kits for ADA members. An emergency medical kit containing up-to-date medications is a key element of patient safety and emergency preparedness in dental offices. With this endorsement, ADA members may take advantage of special discounts on HealthFirst emergency medical kits, ranging from the basic SM Series kits to the advanced Mobile ACLS kits.

HealthFirst has provided emergency medical kits for over 40 years to dentists across the United States. The company currently tracks and automatically replenishes expired emergency medications for more than 40,000 dental offices, helping ensure that their kits are always up to date. Dentists can speak with a HealthFirst compliance counselor who will help them assess the needs of their practice and the type of kit that will help keep them prepared for a medical emergency and compliant with their state and local regulations.

“We have spoken with a lot of dental offices who have relied on our kits to manage medical emergencies,” notes Dr. Don Cohen, Chief Clinical Officer of HealthFirst. “Recent stories have included treating patients with anaphylaxis and low blood sugar as well as addressing an office staff member’s severe allergic reaction. Medical emergencies really do happen in dental practices, and HealthFirst is proud to help customers stay prepared.”

“ADA Business Resources is delighted to endorse HealthFirst’s emergency medical kits, which are already the market leader in dentistry,” comments Ms. Deborah Doherty, Managing Director of ADA Business Resources. “We have already endorsed HealthFirst for their amalgam recovery solution and their sharps and medical waste mailback disposal services. With today’s announcement, ADA members have the opportunity to save on three leading solutions from HealthFirst that help ensure patient safety and practice compliance. We like working with HealthFirst because they offer full service solutions tailored to the needs of dental practices. For example, when they send replacements for expired medications in their medical kits, they also provide the materials necessary to ship back the expired medications for compliant disposal.”

HealthFirst aims to provide dental practices with an optimal customer experience by reducing the burden of compliance tasks such as maintaining an emergency medical kit. “We recognize that it can be a challenge for dental practices to monitor medications and reorder them prior to expiration,” says Dr. Cohen. “HealthFirst manages these tasks for our customers, and we even provide OnTraQ, a cloud-based software solution, to simplify tracking, reporting and compliance management for both single and multi-office dental practices.”

The ADA Business Resources’ endorsement provides exclusive discounts to ADA members on HealthFirst emergency medical kits of at least 10 percent and a special introductory offer is available through July 31, 2017. To take advantage of these discounts and special endorsement launch offers, ADA members may contact a HealthFirst Compliance Counselor at 888-963-6787 or visit http://www.healthfirst.com/ada.

About HealthFirst

HealthFirst provides solutions that integrate technology, products and services with the latest regulatory knowledge, enabling healthcare providers to effectively meet their evolving compliance obligations. The company’s product portfolio includes environmental recovery, emergency preparedness and response, infection control, and training solutions for dental practices. Founded in 1971, HealthFirst provides services to over 40,000 dental practices each year. The company is registered with the FDA, DEA and has Verified-Accredited Wholesale Distribution accreditation from the National Boards of Pharmacy.

About ADA Business Enterprises, Inc.

ADA Business Enterprises, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of the American Dental Association. The products and services they endorse help ADA members manage the business-side of their dental practices more smoothly and productively.