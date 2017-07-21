Low Profile LED Canopy Light with a Microwave Motion/Occupancy Sensor Not only does this low profile LED canopy light help to maintain building aesthetics, but it also features a microwave motion/occupancy sensor for streamlining energy costs.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new low profile LED canopy light (LEDCPL-LP-500-MS-WCM) to be added to its expanding catalog of products this week. This quick mount LED features a compact microwave motion/occupancy sensor that helps to streamline operation and has been designed as a low profile lighting solution for a number of applications.

This low profile LED canopy light assembly consists of an integrated LED assembly paired with a polycarbonate lens to produce a wide light distribution suitable for replacing 250 watt metal halide flood lights. This quick mount canopy also features a 2-piece housing that is constructed of die-cast aluminum alloy with an injected molded rubber gasket resembling that of traditional style canopy light fixtures. This 2-part housing allows for quick installation and future servicing, and the aluminum design helps with heat dissipation and increases LED longevity. This LED has been specifically designed to withstand demanding conditions, and is IP65 waterproof for protection against rigorous outdoor environments. A microwave motion/occupancy sensor is available for automating operation and reducing energy consumption during periods of low activity. This fixture can be used indoors or outdoors, as well as, in confined spaces without heat buildup.

"If you are looking for a way to cut costs, then this exceptional LED is just for you," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC."Not only does this low profile LED canopy light help to maintain building aesthetics, but it also features a microwave motion/occupancy sensor for streamlining energy costs."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

