BlueInGreen and WindSail Capital Close Deal for Growth Capital

BlueInGreen, LLC and WindSail Capital Group, LLC have closed a deal that will provide growth capital for the Arkansas-based water treatment technology company. In total, Windsail Capital and existing investors have committed over $7M of new funding to BlueInGreen for future growth and expansion. Founded in 2004, BlueInGreen develops efficient and effective water and wastewater treatment solutions for the municipal and industrial markets.

As BlueInGreen continues to accelerate its growth, the additional capital will allow the company to scale resources and make investments necessary to increase sales—particularly in industrial sectors—and also enhance customer support and aftermarket services. BlueInGreen’s core technology represents the most energy-efficient method for dissolving gases into liquids for a wide range of applications, including aeration, pH adjustment, oxidation and odor control.

“We are very excited to be working with WindSail Capital,” said BlueInGreen CEO Chris Milligan, PE. “BlueInGreen is at a unique inflection point, the tipping point in our industry, where we have substantial commercial traction. Each satisfied customer leads to even more opportunities, and WindSail’s support will allow us to actively pursue those projects that show the most promise.”

To date, BlueInGreen has over 30 commercial installations and is poised for rapid growth in target water and wastewater treatment markets. Its product suite allows both municipal and industrial customers to retrofit their current facilities in order to increase capacities and efficiencies using the same system footprint. The company offers cost-competitive solutions for new installations as well. Each solution is custom designed by BlueInGreen’s award-winning team of engineers and built at the company’s U.S.-based manufacturing facility.

“BlueInGreen is a terrific fit for our form of less dilutive growth capital,” said Michael Rand, WindSail Co-Founder and Managing Director. “They have a very cost effective and versatile product offering that the water industry is really embracing, and we are excited to partner with Chris and his team.”

About BlueInGreen

BlueInGreen, LLC is a water treatment technology company based in Fayetteville, Ark. that provides the world's most efficient method of delivering dissolved oxygen, carbon dioxide and ozone into water. The company offers cost-effective solutions for aeration, pH adjustment, oxidation and odor control. For more information, visit http://www.blueingreen.com.

About WindSail Capital

WindSail Capital Group is a Boston-based investment firm that provides growth capital to early stage commercial businesses advancing energy innovation and sustainability. WindSail’s unique approach offers companies flexible and creative capital solutions that meet their specific needs while facilitating growth and minimizing dilution. WindSail typically invests $2.0 to $8.0 million in each transaction. For more information please see http://www.windsailcapital.com.