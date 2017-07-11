Belart.com Offers Customers a Voice

Bel-Art – SP Scienceware is entering everyone who submits a valid product review on Belart.com into a monthly drawing for a $10 coffee shop gift card.

A new product review feature on Belart.com enables customers to share their passion for the products they use. In turn, these reviews can assist other online buyers by providing candid, real life experiences so that a more educated decision can be made when purchasing a product.

“Recent data shows that 84% of consumers trust a product review as much as a personal recommendation,” according to Shirley Miller, Director of Marketing for SP Scienceware. “Plus, a manufacturer’s website is usually the first stop for product information so it’s the perfect platform for end users to communicate with each other.”

To encourage reviews, Bel-Art – SP Scienceware is entering everyone who submits a valid product review on Belart.com into a monthly drawing for a $10 coffee shop gift card. A winner will be chosen at random each month and every valid review that month is another entry in the contest.

Miller continued by saying, “From ease of use, to applications, to product improvement suggestions, we welcome it all! Reviews should really be a reflection of our customers’ thoughts and opinions, and we hope they take advantage of how much those things can mean to others who are making a purchasing decision.”

For more information on the complete line of products from Bel-Art – SP Scienceware, call 1-800-423-5278, email info@belart.com or visit http://www.belart.com. To download catalogs from any of the SP Scienceware brands (Bel-Art, H-B Instrument or Wilmad-LabGlass), visit http://www.belart.com/catalogs.

Research, industrial and healthcare professionals rely on SP Scienceware for their sample handling needs. Sold worldwide, Bel-Art and H-B Instrument brand laboratory supplies include over 5,000 items from safety wash bottles to fume hoods, thermometers, racks, desiccators, hydrometers, ice buckets, scoops and spoons. Custom calibration services, plastic molding, specialty coatings and wire manufacturing are also available. Wilmad-LabGlass brand laboratory glassware complements Bel-Art and H-B Instrument with over 7000 items including NMR and EPR consumables and specialty glassware, as well as custom fabrication for individual glassware, glass repair services and OEM glass parts.

SP Scienceware is a division of Warminster, PA based SP Industries which also include SP Scientific laboratory, thermal management, and pharmaceutical production equipment and SP Ableware aids for daily living.