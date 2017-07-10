Nikki Mehta Joins Nexus Systems as New VP of Product Management

“I’m excited to take on this role and help Nexus achieve its next phase of growth,” says Nikki Mehta, new VP of Product Management for Nexus Systems

Nexus Systems welcomes Nikki Mehta as the company's new Vice President of Product Management. She will focus on defining and launching Nexus accounts payable software solutions. Nikki is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in high-growth technology companies. “I’m excited to take on this role and help Nexus achieve its next phase of growth,” said Nikki. “I am working with a stellar team of SaaS product development professionals, and together we will launch products that revolutionize the accounts payable industry.

Nikki brings more than 15 years of experience in product management and product marketing to her role at Nexus Systems. She has helped build leading product strategies that generated significant enterprise value and disrupted the marketplace. Most recently, she worked as head of product and engineering for Textura’s Latista division, a company that was recently purchased by Oracle. Prior to Textura, she has worked at several large enterprises including Deltek, Broadsoft, and Cisco.

“Nikki has a proven record of building high-performing teams and products that outperform the competition, win markets, and drive revenues. We’re fortunate to have her join the Nexus team at this exciting time of tremendous growth in the company,” said Nexus Systems CEO Tom Coolidge. “Her background in SaaS product development, coupled with her team management skills, has already made her a key addition to the Nexus Systems family.” Nikki has both a Management In Telecommunications degree and BSEE degree from the University of Maryland, College Park, Md.

