Dr. Jennifer Arnold joins Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital as medical director of simulation Dr. Arnold will strengthen the medical education tenet of our mission as we train nurses, residents, physicians and other medical specialists across our community

Jennifer Arnold, M.D., a neonatologist and nationally recognized expert in medical simulation, joins Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital as medical director of the new simulation center that will be housed in the hospital’s Research & Education Building currently under construction.

In addition to serving as medical director of the simulation center, Dr. Arnold will work with new parents on how to care for premature babies transitioning from Johns Hopkins All Children’s neonatal intensive care unit to their home. She will extend medical training beyond the hospital, to first responders and military personnel.

“As we grow our simulation program and move into the new Johns Hopkins Research and Education building, Dr. Arnold will help us to expand our mission to improve patient safety and outcomes for children,” said Jonathan Ellen, M.D., president and vice dean of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. “Dr. Arnold will strengthen the medical education tenet of our mission as we train nurses, residents, physicians and other medical specialists across our community in labs designed to simulate high risk and emergency settings in a critical care or trauma environment.”

Most recently, Dr. Arnold served for nine years as medical director of simulation at Texas Children’s Hospital. She received her medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland, and completed a residency, Master of Science in medical education, and neonatal-perinatal fellowship training at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and University of Pittsburgh Medical School.

A Florida native and born in St. Petersburg, Dr. Arnold is also widely known for starring in TLC’s The Little Couple, which follows her and her husband as they navigate life together as an ordinary couple with one extraordinary circumstance: both suffer from rare forms of dwarfism.

