Scriptel Goes Ivy League, Makes Saying “Ahhh!” Even Easier

Innovations drive the field of dentistry forward and enhance performance levels.

“Throughout the history of modern dentistry,” explains Roger P. Levin, DDS, “new technologies have earned their place in practices by outperforming older technologies in some crucial way.”

“(Routine) scientific and engineering advances—such as from analog to digital (workflow) systems—can have a revolutionary impact on the hardware and software dentists and staff members use.”

They do that by improving clinical outcomes, enhancing patient care experiences and expanding practitioner capabilities. In turn, dental practices which embrace technological change operate more cost-effectively and productively.

The Ivy League Solution

By teaming with Scriptel Corporation, the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine has proven as much. Scriptel, a long-time leader in the electronic signature pad and digitizing component industries, recently replaced the School’s patchworked paperless technology system with a robust, all-in-one solution.

“The old practice management system functioned,” says Scriptel President & CEO Stephan Herron, “but it was inconvenient and time-consuming for patients, who had to leave the dental chair to sign consent forms. Not surprisingly, it also bogged down staff workflow and student learning at Penn Dental Medicine.”

“Beyond underperforming, it also opposed the school’s mission—and ability—to deliver levels of care which extend beyond its already rigorous Ivy-league standards. Nothing should interfere with its promise of ‘shaping the future of dental education, research and clinical care.’ Least of all eSignature technology.”

School staff sought a rugged, easy-to-install and easy-to-operate eSignature solution. What they got was a glowing recommendation from the experts at axiUm, whose health information management software is used by academic, enterprise and private practice clients. For axiUm all signs pointed to Scriptel.

“They knew we’d deliver on all three counts,” says Herron, “and then some.”

Scriptel handwriting recognition products are aesthetically pleasing (i.e., portable, lightweight, slim design), technologically superior and affordable. The Ohio-based signature pad manufacturer initially prescribed, installed and tested the Desktop LCD (ST1500) and Compact (ST1550) LCD models. The final choice was left to key stakeholders—from UPenn’s Clinical, Finance, Business and IT departments—to decide.

In the end, Penn Dental Medicine chose the USB-interface equipped ST1550s.

The Smile-Worthy Results

In 2016, Dr. Levin’s “10 Point Checklist for Investing in Technology” was published by Dental Practice Success. An excerpt can also be found on the ADA website.

“The pace of technological change has become so fast,” says the Ernst & Young award-winning dentist and consultant. “There are so many choices and their impact can be so complex. (It pays to) establish some guidelines for deciding what to invest in.”

The alternative? Costly mistakes. Here’s how Scriptel capture pads stack up at UPenn:



Cost – Will it be cost-effective?

Ease of Use – Is it user-friendly?

Benefits – Will it open new revenue sources?

Risks – Will it reduce risks for staff members?

Implementation – Can it be implemented easily?

Impact – Will it have a positive impact on clinical care?

Efficiency – Will it help your practice run more efficiently?

Integration – Can it be integrated smoothly w/legacy technologies?

Practicality – Will you and your staff actually use the new technology?

Scalability – Will it last/still provide cost-effective service years from now?

Scriptel has earned a resounding “Yes” on all counts—and then some.

The Penn Dental Medicine team embraces its new Scriptel-assisted chairside electronic signature collection process. User-friendly interface and reliable performance alone enable a worry-free shift in focus to other aspects of operations. Fewer disruptions have also improved patient flow, comfort and satisfaction rates.

