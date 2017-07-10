A well-designed program supported by micro-learning can deliver significant benefits and ROI for an organization.

On Wednesday, July 12th from 10:00am to 11:00am CST, Prositions will host a free webinar titled “6 Reasons Micro-Learning Will Make a Huge Impact in Your Organization.” The webinar is based on extensive research, observations, and best practices from clients using micro-learning in their organization. It is designed to provide valuable takeaways for trainers, HR professionals, and other interested participants to use in their own organization to create buy-in and adopt micro-learning for their own training initiatives.

“Micro-learning is an incredible, new tool for any development program,” acknowledged Frank Russell, CEO at Prositions, Inc. “A well-designed program supported by micro-learning can deliver significant benefits and ROI for an organization. The challenge is knowing how to incorporate it and ensure results, while getting the rest of your organization on board to use micro-learning. That’s where this webinar can help.”

People have less and less time to engage in meaningful learning and professional development at work. Micro-learning is the solution for an era of workers who demand convenience and timeliness in everything they do. During this webinar, learn why micro-learning will meet those demands and have a huge impact on your organization.

“This new webinar will be valuable for every participant, regardless of where they are in integrating micro-learning into workplace training,” assured Ellen Linkenhoker, webinar moderator and Director of Marketing at Prositions, Inc. “We’re going to discuss what micro-learning is, why it’s relevant to your workforce, and how to get the most out of a micro-learning investment. Additionally, we have a lot of tangible takeaways for all participants.”

Attendees of the webinar will get:



PowerPoint templates to present the case for micro-learning in your organization

Complete with talking points, presentation notes, and references

ROI calculator for estimating potential savings and benefits

Free, 30-day trial to a micro-learning app with micro-video training content

To register for the limited-seat webinar, please visit http://prositions.com/webinar-events/.

