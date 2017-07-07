4 Wheel Parts Truck & Jeep Fest Comes to Denver, Colorado

Colorado has some of the most scenic off-road trails in the country and with so many activities available, Jeeps and trucks are an essential tool here to enjoy the outdoors

4 Wheel Parts, the global leader in off-road performance product sales and installation, brings the nation’s largest traveling off-road exhibition to Denver, Colorado for Truck & Jeep Fest this weekend, July 8-9. This seventh stop for the national, consumer friendly event brings custom trucks, Jeeps, product demonstrations, factory direct pricing and giveaways from the off-road industry’s premier manufacturers to the Denver Merchandise Mart for two days.

Admission to Denver’s premier off-road aftermarket retail show is complimentary and with up to $500,000 of inventory on hand, off-road enthusiasts have the opportunity to purchase some of the industry’s most popular parts and accessories at dramatic discounts. Just fifteen minutes north of downtown Denver and twenty-five minutes west of Denver International Airport, the Denver Merchandise Mart’s convenient location is expected to attract enthusiasts from across the region for the event.

Doors open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday July 9.

Manufacturer’s representatives will be on hand to provide attendees their expertise with insight on the latest performance accessories including tires, wheels and suspension for trucks, Jeeps and SUVs.

“Colorado has some of the most scenic off-road trails in the country and with so many activities available, Jeeps and trucks are an essential tool here to enjoy the outdoors,” said 4 Wheel Parts Events and Advertising Director Brent Goegebuer. “For visitors to the show thinking about their next upgrade or build, this provides the perfect opportunity to save on the parts they are looking for while gaining valuable insight from the industry’s experts. With so many great vehicles and products on display at Truck & Jeep Fest, there isn’t a better environment for learning more about the products we offer from the manufacturers and their representatives in a casual, family-friendly environment,”

Throughout both days, visitors to Truck & Jeep Fest will be treated to a variety of promotional giveaways including a chance to win one of two $500 4 Wheel Parts shopping spree certificates.

Denver is the seventh stop of the 2017 Truck & Jeep Fest tour that includes nine cities with future events scheduled for Long Beach, California; Atlanta, Georgia and Orlando, Florida.

What: Denver Truck & Jeep Fest – Free Admission

Where: Denver Merchandise Mart

451 East 58th

Denver, C0. 80216

When: Saturday, July 8, 2017 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 9, 2017 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

About 4 Wheel Parts

4 Wheel Parts is the global leader in off-road truck, Jeep and aftermarket performance products. With 80 locations across the U.S. and Canada and growing, 4 Wheel Parts Service Centers install all the products they sell. Maintaining the nation’s largest inventory of off-road tires, wheels, lift kits and accessories, 4 Wheel Parts serves customers across the country and around the globe. Life is Better Off-Road™. Visit them at 4wheelparts.com or call toll-free 877-474-4821.