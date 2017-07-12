The transaction was quite complex with many moving parts. It involved international equity, mortgage finance, sophisticated tax issues and multiple third party agreements. It was a true team effort by AJU’s business team and KRCL’s attorneys.

The Westin San Jose, formerly known as the Hotel Sainte Claire, has been acquired by AJU Hotels and Resorts US LLC, a subsidiary of AJU Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd. The deal closed on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

"The transaction was quite complex with many moving parts,” explained Charles Aster, a Director of Kane Russell Coleman Logan. “It involved numerous areas of the law, including, international equity, mortgage finance, sophisticated tax issues and multiple third party agreements. It was a true team effort by AJU’s business team, led by Richard Lee, and KRCL’s attorneys.”

The six-story, 171-room hotel was built in the heart of downtown San Jose in 1925. During its construction, it earned the moniker of the “Million Dollar Hotel” of San Jose and to this day is often held up as an example of Spanish Revival Renaissance design. By 1994, the hotel had been deemed a City Historic Landmark and been named to the National Register of Historic Places.

