K. Hovnanian® Homes was recently honored at the 2017 GCBA Parade of Homes™. Winners were announced at an awards luncheon held earlier this year at Parkland Golf and Country Club. The event showcased the newest trends in construction, building design, interior design and landscaping.

K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons at Parkland

K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons at Parkland, recipient of Community of the Year and the People’s Choice Award, is a 55+ active lifestyle community in Parkland that offers 538 homes with unparalleled amenities and a resort-at-home lifestyle. Home designs highlight designer kitchens with 42” wood cabinetry, granite countertops and GE® appliances. Interiors also offer dramatic 12’ ceilings in main living areas, large laundry rooms and exquisite owners’ suites.

This gated community has 18 elegant home designs to choose from, with a number of them available for quick move-in. Featuring resort-at-home living year-round, K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons at Parkland will feature a 24,000 sq. ft. world-class lifestyle center with a fitness and movement studio, grand ballroom, cards and billiards rooms, arts and crafts room, catering kitchen, full-time lifestyle and amenity director and much more. Residents will also have access to a tropical pool. Recreational activities continue with onsite pickle ball courts, bocce ball, a putting green and a well-equipped tennis Pro Shop to complement its championship tennis center with five lighted tennis courts.

All homes within the community are subject to an age-restriction whereby the homes are restricted to use and occupancy by at least one person of age 55 years or over, and with no permanent resident being under the age of 19. To learn more, visit http://www.khov.com/parkland.

The Pointe at Middle River

The Pointe at Middle River, recipient of the Platinum Award for its Selena model, features a quaint community of 40 townhomes that are surrounded by the Middle River in Oakland Park.

The award-winning Selena home design features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a two-car garage and 2,257 sq. ft. of living space (per base plan). Other highlights include a kitchen with oversized island, GE® Profile stainless steel appliances, 42” wood kitchen cabinets, a first floor bonus room, spacious owner’s suite and outdoor living on each floor. To learn more, visit http://www.khov.com/MiddleRiver.

Sterling Ranch

Sterling Ranch, recipient of the Gold Award for its Devonshire model, offers 81 elegant single-family new homes on half-acre home sites. Located in Davie, just six miles from Fort Lauderdale, Sterling Ranch highlights a picturesque country setting, gated entrance and exquisite lakes.

The award-winning Devonshire model highlights four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a three-car garage and 4,806 sq. ft. of living space (per base plan). Other features include an expansive kitchen with center island, convenient flex room, large great room, impressive owner’s suite and center courtyard with covered lanai. To learn more, visit http://www.khov.com/SterlingRanch.

