Crayola®, the brand that inspires creativity in education, introduces its first professional learning program for teachers, creatED. Built to bolster creative capacity in K-8 classrooms, creatED offers cross-curricular art integration for subjects including STEAM and literacy. creatED’s onsite training and ongoing remote coaching provide teachers with sustainable, job-embedded professional learning and actionable best practices that align with district-wide improvement initiatives.

“Our district has found that when our teachers integrate art into other subject areas they have an easier time communicating concepts visually, which in turn makes topics more tangible for students,” said John Ceschini, arts integration officer at Prince George's County Public Schools in Maryland. “creatED provides our district with continued support and guidance to ensure our schools are consistently integrating art in a way that increases student learning outcomes.”

Drawing on the power of creativity to enhance cross-curricular authentic learning, creatED gives educators practical insights and strategies to inspire a creative mindset. The professional development curriculum trains teacher-leaders and coaches to become catalysts for creativity in all subject areas. Available in one, two, and three-year configurations, creatED’s team of professional learning specialists customize programs for districts of all sizes.

In addition to the creatED program, Crayola offers ‘Creatively Speaking,’ a complimentary webinar series hosted by Education Week. Through ‘Creatively Speaking,’ educators learn best practices for implementing art-integration programs and art-infused math and language lessons to boost comprehension, engagement and achievement.

“Research tells us that consistent integration of art across the curriculum helps students make connections between ideas, builds valuable cognitive and interpersonal skills, and increases their engagement and achievement,” said Cheri Sterman, director of education at Crayola. “Our creatED program builds teachers’ creative capacity so they infuse art into their teaching strategies and improve classroom instruction.”

About Crayola Education

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa. and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, is the worldwide leader in creative expression, offering professional training programs and products that drive creativity in education. Crayola Education provides professional learning to teachers and coaches on creative leadership, multi-literacies, and STEAM to prepare students with 21st century skills that hinge on creativity. By providing educators with resources and professional learning, Crayola bolsters district-wide creative capacity to increase student engagement and improve learning outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.crayola.com/education.