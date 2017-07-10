Citadel Healthcare Selects WoundRounds® for Wound Management

Mobile devices supported by WoundRounds As a data-driven organization, we are pleased to harness the strength of WoundRounds® and its integration to PointClickCare®, our electronic health record.

Citadel Healthcare, providers of senior healthcare services in seven facilities in Chicago and Illinois, has selected WoundRounds to automate wound management for patients suffering from wounds. Citadel facilities use WoundRounds’ mobile technology at the bedside to provide better wound care.

WoundRounds captures wound assessments, prompts for preventive interventions, and standardizes documentation and reporting. According to Maureen Daly, Chief Nursing Officer at Citadel, “With our focus on helping people live better, we recognize the value of WoundRounds in enabling our care teams to improve patient care and provide more proactive and preventive wound care while streamlining and standardizing processes.”

Daly adds, “As a data-driven organization, we are pleased to harness the strength of WoundRounds and its integration to PointClickCare®, our electronic health record. We’re dedicated to leveraging technology to improve health care and simplify workflow for our care teams.“

WoundRounds CEO Mike Diamond says, “Citadel Healthcare and WoundRounds share the same goal in delivering solutions to help healthcare providers achieve positive clinical outcomes with greater standardization and efficiencies. We are proud to be working together to improve the quality of life of patients and the dedicated staff who care for them.”

About WoundRounds

WoundRounds, a service of Telemedicine Solutions LLC, is the point-of-care wound management and prevention solution that empowers clinicians to deliver better wound care in less time. WoundRounds drives consistency in nursing practice, completeness in wound documentation, and compliance with clinical standards. Customers of WoundRounds report lower overall costs of care, improved healing rates, lower return-to-hospital rates, and reduced risk. For more information, please visit http://www.woundrounds.com or follow us on Twitter @woundrounds.

About Citadel

Citadel is a collection of healthcare facilities that offer a myriad of care given services including long term health care, skilled nursing, memory care and independent living. Citadel offers high quality health care options with outstanding, qualified service providers in multiple locations in greater Chicago area and Illinois. With a resident and family centered approach, specially trained staff and an integrated program of therapies, Citadel strives to make our residents truly feel at home. For more information, please visit https://www.citadelhealthcare.com.

WoundRounds is a registered trademark of Telemedicine Solutions LLC. PointClickCare is a registered trademark of PointClickCare.