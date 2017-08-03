Naturals2Go Announces New Website Launch

It's been our aim from our inception nearly 30 years ago to do things the right way. For us that means constantly moving forward and continuously striving to improve our company and what we offer our clients.

Naturals2Go announced today the launch of their newly renovated website. The redesigned site provides users with a broader depth of content that speaks to visitors who are exploring franchise-like entrepreneurship opportunities.

Naturals2Go created the new site to better serve the needs of those seeking information on starting their own business. The site streamlines the ability for visitors to connect with Naturals2Go professionals, and learn more about the opportunities available.

Sprinkled throughout the site, are detailed videos including testimonials from Naturals2Go entrepreneurs who speak to those who are interested in starting their own vending business. The new site also better visually represents the types of healthy vending products available in the market.

Naturals2Go CEO Randy Francis said about the mission of the new site, “It's been our aim from our inception nearly 30 years ago to do things the right way. For us that means constantly moving forward and continuously striving to improve our company and what we offer our clients. This new website is another step in that direction.”

Naturals2Go Marketing & Business Dev. Director Makayla Seger also said, “As a company we always strive to improve for the benefit of our clients and spreading our message of ‘Helping the world eat healthier - One vend at a time’. This is just one more step in spreading that message and helping families achieve financial independence through business ownership.”

Naturals2Go’s new website will be updated regularly with healthy vending industry news, helpful new entrepreneur resources, health food trends, and company updates. People who are interested in learning more about healthy vending entrepreneurship opportunities are encouraged to explore the site and reach out with any questions here.

About Naturals2Go

Naturals2Go is the go-to vending machine company that entrepreneurs seek out when they want to start businesses focused on healthy products. The healthy vending company is backed by 30 years of experience and is the 5-year winner of the Franchise Brokers Association’s (FBA) Business Opportunity of the Year award, despite not actually being a Franchise model. They also consistently maintain an A+ with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Naturals2Go has all the support and benefits of a franchise – with no franchise fees, or cost. Each machine is made in the USA and features AirVend connective technology. Customers use a touchscreen display to make selections, view nutrition information, and pay via cash or a cashless payment with a credit card or smartphone.